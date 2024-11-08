|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|K.C.P.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosing herewith the Board Meeting Intimation for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Enclosing the Un-Audited Fin. Results of the quarter and half year ended 2024 The Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|K.C.P.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosing herewith the intimation regarding the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Enclosing herewith with outcome of the Board meeting Enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|K.C.P.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosing herewith the Notice for Board Meeting for Audited Fin. Results and dividend if any. Enclosing herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held 20th May 2024 Subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 83rd AGM, the Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Re. 1/- per share (100%) on face value of Re.1/- for the financial year 2023-2024. Enclosing herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held 20th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|K.C.P.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended December 2023. Enclosing herewith the Quarterly Results with Limited Review Report for Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
