The members of

The KCP Limited, Chennai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of THE KCP LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide

a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial

performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Ovaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Oonclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Ovaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act,2013 we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements;

g) With respect to Managerial Remuneration to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16)

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts but did not have derivative contracts—Refer Note 47 to the Standalone Financial Statements

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend of the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- (100%) per share for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend recommended is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (Refer Note No 48 Notes to accounts of Standalone Financial Statements)

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

for K.S.RAO & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.003109S (K. VAMSI KRISHNA) Partner Place : Chennai ICAI Mem No: 238809 Date : May 20, 2024 UDIN 24238809BKGZSZ8176

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section to the Members of The KCP LIMITED of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i)(a) in respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

i)(b) the Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets are physically verified by the management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over

a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, during the year under report the management has physically verified its Property, Plant and Equipment and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

i)(c) based on our examination of the property tax receipts , lease agreements for land, and registered sale deed/transfer deed/ conveyance deed in respect of Free hold lands on which buildings were constructed, provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except the following (Refer note No. 2 of Standalone Financial Statements);

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held Reason for not being held in the name if company Building situated at Flat No.406, 4th floor, Ansol Chamber-2, New Delhi Rs.1.67 Lakhs No 1986 to till date Pending for registration. Land Survey No.1027/3, Extent 25 cents in Macherla Rs.180/- No 1958 to till date Land registered by District civil court, Gurajala mentioning survey no.1026/B2 instead of 1027/3

i)(d) the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to that extent;

i)(e) no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

ii)(a) the inventory has been physically verified by the management under a perpetual verification system which is focused on the verification of all high value items during the year and other items over a period of two years. During such verification the discrepancies noticed as compared to book records have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The discrepancies in each class of inventory does not exceed 10% of aggregate of each class of inventory.

ii) (b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns filed by the company are in agreement with the books of accounts except in one segment, (Refer Note No. 50) varied with books of accounts, with regard to trade receivables and trade payables which are not material;

iii) during the year the Company has not made investments in, granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, guarantee or security, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) & 3(iii)f of the said Order are not applicable for the year under report;

iv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, guarantees and security in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, in respect of investments made by the company;

v) in our opinion the company has complied with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public and amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information furnished to us, no Order has been passed on the company by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal for non-compliance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013;

vi) we have broadly reviewed the Cost Records maintained by the company at its cement, power and engineering units pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

vii) (a) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it; and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

vii)(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts of Sales Tax, duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, duty of Excise, Cess, Income Tax, Service Tax, Provident fund, Employee State Insurance, Value added tax and other statutory dues applicable to it that have been disputed by the company, and hence, were not remitted to the concerned authorities at the date of the Balance Sheet under report, except the dues mentioned hereunder:

No Nature of dues Name of the statute Period Amount in Rs. Cr Amount paid under protest (Rs. in Cr) Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Excise duty and related demands Central Excise Act 1944 1996-2017 10.93 0 At various Appellate forums 2 Sales tax and related demands AP Sales Tax Act 1957 1996-2001 and 2011-12 47.39 0.81 AP High Court 3 GST CGST and Odisha GST Act, 2017 2017-18 and 2018- 19 2.30 0.23 Appeal to be filed before Tribunal after its constitution 4 GST CGST and Odisha GST Act, 2017 2018-19 12.17 0 Writ petition filed before Honble Orissa High Court in the month of May 24 5 GST TNGST and CGST Acts, 2017 Mar 2019 3.96 0.06 Appeal to be filed before Tribunal after its constitution 6 State Load Despatch Centre charges AP Electricity Duty Act 1938 2010-11 0.36 0 Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh

viii) there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable;

ix) (a) according to the records of the company examined by us, and the information and explanations given to us, there were no defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year under report;

ix)(b) the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

ix)(c) the Company has not raised any new term loans during the year. The term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year were applied for the purpose for which they were taken;

ix)(d) on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

ix)(e) on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

ix) (f) the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture. Hence, the reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable;

x) (a) the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

x)(b) during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi)(a) no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

xi)(b) no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

xi) (c) we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

xii) the company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

xiii) in our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv) (a) in our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

xiv) (b) we have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

xv) in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) ad (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii) the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii) there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xx)(b) There are no ongoing projects, and hence no unspent amount required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section 6 of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

for K.S.RAO & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.003109S (K. VAMSI KRISHNA) Partner Place: Chennai ICAI Mem No: 238809 Date: 20.05.2024 UDIN 24238809BKGZSZ8176

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The KCP LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of The KCP Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.