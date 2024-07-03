iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HeidelbergCement India Ltd Share Price

209.66
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.25
  • Day's High212
  • 52 Wk High258
  • Prev. Close211.17
  • Day's Low209.66
  • 52 Wk Low 189.95
  • Turnover (lac)8.81
  • P/E36.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.12
  • EPS5.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,751.17
  • Div. Yield3.78
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HeidelbergCement India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

210.25

Prev. Close

211.17

Turnover(Lac.)

8.81

Day's High

212

Day's Low

209.66

52 Week's High

258

52 Week's Low

189.95

Book Value

67.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,751.17

P/E

36.64

EPS

5.77

Divi. Yield

3.78

HeidelbergCement India Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

HeidelbergCement India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HeidelbergCement India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.38%

Foreign: 69.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.16%

Institutions: 15.16%

Non-Institutions: 15.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HeidelbergCement India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

226.62

226.62

226.62

226.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,243.21

1,234.77

1,338.62

1,267.27

Net Worth

1,469.83

1,461.39

1,565.24

1,493.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,116.67

2,169.62

1,889.47

1,717.46

yoy growth (%)

-2.44

14.82

10.01

4.19

Raw materials

-372.47

-388.65

-370.25

-360.65

As % of sales

17.59

17.91

19.59

20.99

Employee costs

-127.34

-131.19

-120.15

-114.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

391.22

398.06

207.67

113.63

Depreciation

-111.03

-108.61

-101.17

-99.15

Tax paid

-76.27

-130

-74.49

-37.42

Working capital

-17.51

266.8

109.07

-113.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.44

14.82

10.01

4.19

Op profit growth

-4

45.25

30.3

20.62

EBIT growth

-6.32

67.27

38.7

32.22

Net profit growth

17.49

101.27

74.75

115.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

HeidelbergCement India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HeidelbergCement India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Soek Peng Sim

Chairperson

JYOTI ISHWAR CHANDRA NARANG

Whole Time Director

Vimal Kumar Jain

Independent Director

ATUL KHOSLA

Managing Director

Joydeep Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Roberto Callieri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HeidelbergCement India Ltd

Summary

HeidelbergCement India Limited, formerly known as Mysore Cements Limited (MCL) is a Subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany. Presently, the Company is operating 3 cement plants located at Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ammasandra (Karnataka) with an installed cement manufacturing capacity of 6.26 MTPA. HeidelbergCement is one of the worlds largest building materials companies. With the takeover of the Italian cement producer Italcementi, HeidelbergCement became the No. 1 in aggregates production, No. 2 in cement, and No. 3 in ready-mixed concrete. The core activities of Company include production and distribution of cement and aggregates, two essential raw materials for producing concrete. Mysore Cements Limited (MCL), a HeidelbergCement Group Company, was incorporated in May 13, 1958 as a Public Limited Company by a Karnataka-based industrialist in technical and financial collaboration with Kaisers of USA. HeidelbergCement, with its core products being cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates and related activities, is one of the leading producers of building materials worldwide. The first 1 lac ton per annum dry process cement plant with an investment of Rs.220 lacs at Ammasandra Dist. Tumkur, Karnataka was commissioned in 1962. Immediately thereafter, an expansion was planned which doubled MCLs capacity to 2 lac tpa in 1966 at an investment of Rs.170 lacs Kaisers subsequently took control of the company. During the year 1974, the mining lease was
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HeidelbergCement India Ltd share price today?

The HeidelbergCement India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of HeidelbergCement India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is ₹4751.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HeidelbergCement India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is 36.64 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HeidelbergCement India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HeidelbergCement India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is ₹189.95 and ₹258 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HeidelbergCement India Ltd?

HeidelbergCement India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.83%, 3 Years at -2.27%, 1 Year at -8.56%, 6 Month at -7.01%, 3 Month at -3.74% and 1 Month at -5.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HeidelbergCement India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.39 %
Institutions - 15.17 %
Public - 15.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HeidelbergCement India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.