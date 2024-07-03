Summary

HeidelbergCement India Limited, formerly known as Mysore Cements Limited (MCL) is a Subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany. Presently, the Company is operating 3 cement plants located at Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ammasandra (Karnataka) with an installed cement manufacturing capacity of 6.26 MTPA. HeidelbergCement is one of the worlds largest building materials companies. With the takeover of the Italian cement producer Italcementi, HeidelbergCement became the No. 1 in aggregates production, No. 2 in cement, and No. 3 in ready-mixed concrete. The core activities of Company include production and distribution of cement and aggregates, two essential raw materials for producing concrete. Mysore Cements Limited (MCL), a HeidelbergCement Group Company, was incorporated in May 13, 1958 as a Public Limited Company by a Karnataka-based industrialist in technical and financial collaboration with Kaisers of USA. HeidelbergCement, with its core products being cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates and related activities, is one of the leading producers of building materials worldwide. The first 1 lac ton per annum dry process cement plant with an investment of Rs.220 lacs at Ammasandra Dist. Tumkur, Karnataka was commissioned in 1962. Immediately thereafter, an expansion was planned which doubled MCLs capacity to 2 lac tpa in 1966 at an investment of Rs.170 lacs Kaisers subsequently took control of the company. During the year 1974, the mining lease was

