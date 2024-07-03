Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹210.25
Prev. Close₹211.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.81
Day's High₹212
Day's Low₹209.66
52 Week's High₹258
52 Week's Low₹189.95
Book Value₹67.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,751.17
P/E36.64
EPS5.77
Divi. Yield3.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
226.62
226.62
226.62
226.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,243.21
1,234.77
1,338.62
1,267.27
Net Worth
1,469.83
1,461.39
1,565.24
1,493.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,116.67
2,169.62
1,889.47
1,717.46
yoy growth (%)
-2.44
14.82
10.01
4.19
Raw materials
-372.47
-388.65
-370.25
-360.65
As % of sales
17.59
17.91
19.59
20.99
Employee costs
-127.34
-131.19
-120.15
-114.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
391.22
398.06
207.67
113.63
Depreciation
-111.03
-108.61
-101.17
-99.15
Tax paid
-76.27
-130
-74.49
-37.42
Working capital
-17.51
266.8
109.07
-113.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.44
14.82
10.01
4.19
Op profit growth
-4
45.25
30.3
20.62
EBIT growth
-6.32
67.27
38.7
32.22
Net profit growth
17.49
101.27
74.75
115.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Soek Peng Sim
Chairperson
JYOTI ISHWAR CHANDRA NARANG
Whole Time Director
Vimal Kumar Jain
Independent Director
ATUL KHOSLA
Managing Director
Joydeep Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Roberto Callieri
Reports by HeidelbergCement India Ltd
Summary
HeidelbergCement India Limited, formerly known as Mysore Cements Limited (MCL) is a Subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group, Germany. Presently, the Company is operating 3 cement plants located at Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ammasandra (Karnataka) with an installed cement manufacturing capacity of 6.26 MTPA. HeidelbergCement is one of the worlds largest building materials companies. With the takeover of the Italian cement producer Italcementi, HeidelbergCement became the No. 1 in aggregates production, No. 2 in cement, and No. 3 in ready-mixed concrete. The core activities of Company include production and distribution of cement and aggregates, two essential raw materials for producing concrete. Mysore Cements Limited (MCL), a HeidelbergCement Group Company, was incorporated in May 13, 1958 as a Public Limited Company by a Karnataka-based industrialist in technical and financial collaboration with Kaisers of USA. HeidelbergCement, with its core products being cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates and related activities, is one of the leading producers of building materials worldwide. The first 1 lac ton per annum dry process cement plant with an investment of Rs.220 lacs at Ammasandra Dist. Tumkur, Karnataka was commissioned in 1962. Immediately thereafter, an expansion was planned which doubled MCLs capacity to 2 lac tpa in 1966 at an investment of Rs.170 lacs Kaisers subsequently took control of the company. During the year 1974, the mining lease was
Read More
The HeidelbergCement India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is ₹4751.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is 36.64 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HeidelbergCement India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HeidelbergCement India Ltd is ₹189.95 and ₹258 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HeidelbergCement India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.83%, 3 Years at -2.27%, 1 Year at -8.56%, 6 Month at -7.01%, 3 Month at -3.74% and 1 Month at -5.90%.
