HeidelbergCement India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
391.22
398.06
207.67
113.63
Depreciation
-111.03
-108.61
-101.17
-99.15
Tax paid
-76.27
-130
-74.49
-37.42
Working capital
-17.51
266.8
109.07
-113.43
Other operating items
Operating
186.41
426.25
141.08
-136.37
Capital expenditure
24.9
90.92
28.59
74.66
Free cash flow
211.31
517.17
169.68
-61.71
Equity raised
2,040.34
1,639.74
1,483.58
1,332.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
398.94
833.5
1,214.16
1,707.62
Dividends paid
0
0
56.65
0
Net in cash
2,650.59
2,990.41
2,924.07
2,978.34
