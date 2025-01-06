iifl-logo-icon 1
HeidelbergCement India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

211.01
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Heidelberg Cem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

391.22

398.06

207.67

113.63

Depreciation

-111.03

-108.61

-101.17

-99.15

Tax paid

-76.27

-130

-74.49

-37.42

Working capital

-17.51

266.8

109.07

-113.43

Other operating items

Operating

186.41

426.25

141.08

-136.37

Capital expenditure

24.9

90.92

28.59

74.66

Free cash flow

211.31

517.17

169.68

-61.71

Equity raised

2,040.34

1,639.74

1,483.58

1,332.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

398.94

833.5

1,214.16

1,707.62

Dividends paid

0

0

56.65

0

Net in cash

2,650.59

2,990.41

2,924.07

2,978.34

