HeidelbergCement India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
226.62
226.62
226.62
226.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,243.21
1,234.77
1,338.62
1,267.27
Net Worth
1,469.83
1,461.39
1,565.24
1,493.89
Minority Interest
Debt
137.04
181.67
198.75
306.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
220.68
228.37
233.86
238.16
Total Liabilities
1,827.55
1,871.43
1,997.85
2,038.38
Fixed Assets
1,437.82
1,496.26
1,588.82
1,637.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.08
4.8
4.8
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.63
15
16.33
44.41
Networking Capital
-194.74
-136.59
5.77
-75.03
Inventories
175.76
175.23
173.05
160.71
Inventory Days
27.71
Sundry Debtors
55.02
31.12
39.99
33.32
Debtor Days
5.74
Other Current Assets
423.68
465.29
635.04
582.39
Sundry Creditors
-313.51
-265.39
-276.51
-274.04
Creditor Days
47.25
Other Current Liabilities
-535.69
-542.84
-565.8
-577.41
Cash
554.76
491.96
382.13
431.65
Total Assets
1,827.55
1,871.43
1,997.85
2,038.38
