Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,116.67
2,169.62
1,889.47
1,717.46
yoy growth (%)
-2.44
14.82
10.01
4.19
Raw materials
-372.47
-388.65
-370.25
-360.65
As % of sales
17.59
17.91
19.59
20.99
Employee costs
-127.34
-131.19
-120.15
-114.76
As % of sales
6.01
6.04
6.35
6.68
Other costs
-1,110.22
-1,121.99
-1,035.71
-963.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.45
51.71
54.81
56.08
Operating profit
506.64
527.79
363.36
278.86
OPM
23.93
24.32
19.23
16.23
Depreciation
-111.03
-108.61
-101.17
-99.15
Interest expense
-50.85
-73.85
-74.45
-89.77
Other income
46.46
52.73
19.93
23.69
Profit before tax
391.22
398.06
207.67
113.63
Taxes
-76.27
-130
-74.49
-37.42
Tax rate
-19.49
-32.65
-35.86
-32.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
314.95
268.06
133.18
76.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
314.95
268.06
133.17
76.2
yoy growth (%)
17.49
101.27
74.75
115.34
NPM
14.87
12.35
7.04
4.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.