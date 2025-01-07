iifl-logo-icon 1
HeidelbergCement India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

213.65
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,116.67

2,169.62

1,889.47

1,717.46

yoy growth (%)

-2.44

14.82

10.01

4.19

Raw materials

-372.47

-388.65

-370.25

-360.65

As % of sales

17.59

17.91

19.59

20.99

Employee costs

-127.34

-131.19

-120.15

-114.76

As % of sales

6.01

6.04

6.35

6.68

Other costs

-1,110.22

-1,121.99

-1,035.71

-963.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.45

51.71

54.81

56.08

Operating profit

506.64

527.79

363.36

278.86

OPM

23.93

24.32

19.23

16.23

Depreciation

-111.03

-108.61

-101.17

-99.15

Interest expense

-50.85

-73.85

-74.45

-89.77

Other income

46.46

52.73

19.93

23.69

Profit before tax

391.22

398.06

207.67

113.63

Taxes

-76.27

-130

-74.49

-37.42

Tax rate

-19.49

-32.65

-35.86

-32.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

314.95

268.06

133.18

76.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

314.95

268.06

133.17

76.2

yoy growth (%)

17.49

101.27

74.75

115.34

NPM

14.87

12.35

7.04

4.43

