Date of AGM: The Company will hold its 65th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 on 25 September 2024 Audited Financial Results Gist of the proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report along with voting results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)