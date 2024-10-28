Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 28 October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 and Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28 October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; and Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommendation of Dividend @ Rs. 8 per equity share subject to declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mr. Roberto Callieri (holding DIN 05139888) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as inducted him as a member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 March 2024 in place of Mr. Kevin Gerard Gluskie.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024