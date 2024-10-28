iifl-logo-icon 1
HeidelbergCement India Ltd Board Meeting

213.21
(-0.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Heidelberg Cem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 28 October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 and Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28 October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; and Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommendation of Dividend @ Rs. 8 per equity share subject to declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
On the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mr. Roberto Callieri (holding DIN 05139888) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as inducted him as a member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 March 2024 in place of Mr. Kevin Gerard Gluskie.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
HEIDELBERGCEMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 and Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31 January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

