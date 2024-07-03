iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Share Price

86.14
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.69
  • Day's High88.7
  • 52 Wk High123.9
  • Prev. Close88.22
  • Day's Low85.31
  • 52 Wk Low 81.19
  • Turnover (lac)120.29
  • P/E17.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.61
  • EPS5.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,273.27
  • Div. Yield3.39
View All Historical Data
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jun, 2024

arrow

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.83%

Non-Promoter- 1.72%

Institutions: 1.72%

Non-Institutions: 43.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.41

145.2

144.03

142.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

233.8

179.49

168.21

168.76

Net Worth

381.21

324.69

312.24

311.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

629.34

502.82

469.84

413.34

yoy growth (%)

25.16

7.01

13.66

31.26

Raw materials

-111.69

-96.38

-81.51

-102.67

As % of sales

17.74

19.16

17.34

24.84

Employee costs

-37.67

-36.62

-34.38

-26.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

88.2

82.93

76.57

20.63

Depreciation

-31.4

-26.83

-24.8

-22.87

Tax paid

-32.91

-28.94

-20.13

-7.26

Working capital

-4.98

52.02

69.28

-45.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.16

7.01

13.66

31.26

Op profit growth

11.45

4.09

114.3

513.76

EBIT growth

6.06

7.88

156.18

-1,391.47

Net profit growth

2.4

-4.33

322.08

-247.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

792.11

726.74

629.34

502.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

792.11

726.74

629.34

502.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.33

7.04

3.99

6.32

View Annually Results

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Meher

Executive Chairman

Anil Singhvi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PRAMOD KABRA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Satish Kulkarni

Independent Director

Mitu Samarnath Jha

Managing Director & CEO

Ramanujan Krishnakumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

Summary

Shree Digvijay Cement (SDCL) was incorporated on 6th November, 1944. The Companys main business is manufacturing and selling of cement. The Company has one manufacturing facility at Sikka (via Jamnagar). The Company started commercial production of cement in 1949, marketed under the trade name Lotus. A plant to manufacture asbestos cement pipes and a sheets plant was commissioned in Nov.62, with Johns Manville Corporation, US, being the technical consultant and the sole selling agent in West Asian and African countries. From Apr.82, Hastings Mills at Rishra, West Bengal, comprising of a jute mill, a synthetic fabric division and a coir and felt division, was amalgamated with SDCL. The synthetic division has been closed since Feb.86. Rubberised coir product is sold under the brand name Rilaxon.In 1994-95, SDCL approved a Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of four of its divisions viz. Ahmedabad Cement Mill fibre products division, Shreeram Silk division and Coir & Felt division and investment in shares in Shree Synthetics and Fort William Company to Gujarat Composites with effect from 1 Jul. 94.A Scheme of Arrangement of the Companys four divisions was made between the company and Gujarat Composite Ltd. The Scheme was completed in 1997-98.GCL has allotted equity shares in GCL capital in the ration of 1 : 3 to the members of the company as per the sceheme. Further the company has transferred the investment held in shares in other bodies corporate aggregating to Rs. 653.18 lacs
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd share price today?

The Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is ₹1273.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is 17.42 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is ₹81.19 and ₹123.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd?

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.58%, 3 Years at 5.40%, 1 Year at -9.33%, 6 Month at -22.33%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -3.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.83 %
Institutions - 1.73 %
Public - 43.44 %

