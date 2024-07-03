Summary

Shree Digvijay Cement (SDCL) was incorporated on 6th November, 1944. The Companys main business is manufacturing and selling of cement. The Company has one manufacturing facility at Sikka (via Jamnagar). The Company started commercial production of cement in 1949, marketed under the trade name Lotus. A plant to manufacture asbestos cement pipes and a sheets plant was commissioned in Nov.62, with Johns Manville Corporation, US, being the technical consultant and the sole selling agent in West Asian and African countries. From Apr.82, Hastings Mills at Rishra, West Bengal, comprising of a jute mill, a synthetic fabric division and a coir and felt division, was amalgamated with SDCL. The synthetic division has been closed since Feb.86. Rubberised coir product is sold under the brand name Rilaxon.In 1994-95, SDCL approved a Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of four of its divisions viz. Ahmedabad Cement Mill fibre products division, Shreeram Silk division and Coir & Felt division and investment in shares in Shree Synthetics and Fort William Company to Gujarat Composites with effect from 1 Jul. 94.A Scheme of Arrangement of the Companys four divisions was made between the company and Gujarat Composite Ltd. The Scheme was completed in 1997-98.GCL has allotted equity shares in GCL capital in the ration of 1 : 3 to the members of the company as per the sceheme. Further the company has transferred the investment held in shares in other bodies corporate aggregating to Rs. 653.18 lacs

