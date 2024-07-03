Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹88.69
Prev. Close₹88.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹120.29
Day's High₹88.7
Day's Low₹85.31
52 Week's High₹123.9
52 Week's Low₹81.19
Book Value₹26.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,273.27
P/E17.42
EPS5.06
Divi. Yield3.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.41
145.2
144.03
142.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
233.8
179.49
168.21
168.76
Net Worth
381.21
324.69
312.24
311.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
629.34
502.82
469.84
413.34
yoy growth (%)
25.16
7.01
13.66
31.26
Raw materials
-111.69
-96.38
-81.51
-102.67
As % of sales
17.74
19.16
17.34
24.84
Employee costs
-37.67
-36.62
-34.38
-26.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
88.2
82.93
76.57
20.63
Depreciation
-31.4
-26.83
-24.8
-22.87
Tax paid
-32.91
-28.94
-20.13
-7.26
Working capital
-4.98
52.02
69.28
-45.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.16
7.01
13.66
31.26
Op profit growth
11.45
4.09
114.3
513.76
EBIT growth
6.06
7.88
156.18
-1,391.47
Net profit growth
2.4
-4.33
322.08
-247.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
792.11
726.74
629.34
502.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
792.11
726.74
629.34
502.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.33
7.04
3.99
6.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Meher
Executive Chairman
Anil Singhvi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PRAMOD KABRA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Satish Kulkarni
Independent Director
Mitu Samarnath Jha
Managing Director & CEO
Ramanujan Krishnakumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
Summary
Shree Digvijay Cement (SDCL) was incorporated on 6th November, 1944. The Companys main business is manufacturing and selling of cement. The Company has one manufacturing facility at Sikka (via Jamnagar). The Company started commercial production of cement in 1949, marketed under the trade name Lotus. A plant to manufacture asbestos cement pipes and a sheets plant was commissioned in Nov.62, with Johns Manville Corporation, US, being the technical consultant and the sole selling agent in West Asian and African countries. From Apr.82, Hastings Mills at Rishra, West Bengal, comprising of a jute mill, a synthetic fabric division and a coir and felt division, was amalgamated with SDCL. The synthetic division has been closed since Feb.86. Rubberised coir product is sold under the brand name Rilaxon.In 1994-95, SDCL approved a Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of four of its divisions viz. Ahmedabad Cement Mill fibre products division, Shreeram Silk division and Coir & Felt division and investment in shares in Shree Synthetics and Fort William Company to Gujarat Composites with effect from 1 Jul. 94.A Scheme of Arrangement of the Companys four divisions was made between the company and Gujarat Composite Ltd. The Scheme was completed in 1997-98.GCL has allotted equity shares in GCL capital in the ration of 1 : 3 to the members of the company as per the sceheme. Further the company has transferred the investment held in shares in other bodies corporate aggregating to Rs. 653.18 lacs
Read More
The Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is ₹1273.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is 17.42 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd is ₹81.19 and ₹123.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.58%, 3 Years at 5.40%, 1 Year at -9.33%, 6 Month at -22.33%, 3 Month at -5.07% and 1 Month at -3.48%.
