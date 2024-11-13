Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter & half year ending on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September,2024. Un-audited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record : a)the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b)the audited financial statements for the said year; and c)recommendation of Dividend. Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on 26th April, 2024, The board would also consider and recommend the Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 & Dividend Financial Results The Board of Director at its meeting held on today approved 30% Dividend i.e. Rs. 3/- per share The Board of Directors approved Dividend at the rate of @ 30% i.e. Rs. 3/- per Equity share Re-appointment of Mr. Mahesh Gupta as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) News paper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 28 Dec 2023