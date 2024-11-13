|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter & half year ending on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September,2024. Un-audited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record : a)the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b)the audited financial statements for the said year; and c)recommendation of Dividend. Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on 26th April, 2024, The board would also consider and recommend the Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 & Dividend Financial Results The Board of Director at its meeting held on today approved 30% Dividend i.e. Rs. 3/- per share The Board of Directors approved Dividend at the rate of @ 30% i.e. Rs. 3/- per Equity share Re-appointment of Mr. Mahesh Gupta as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) News paper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter & nine months ending 31st December 2023. Closure of Trading Window SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO.LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2024. Financial results. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results(standalone & consolidated) for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31-12-2023 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company , has at their meeting held on 19th January,2024 on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, reappointed Mr. Anil Singhvi (DIN 00239589) as the Executive Chairman of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
