Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

88.2

82.93

76.57

20.63

Depreciation

-31.4

-26.83

-24.8

-22.87

Tax paid

-32.91

-28.94

-20.13

-7.26

Working capital

-4.98

52.02

69.28

-45.99

Other operating items

Operating

18.89

79.17

100.91

-55.49

Capital expenditure

42.95

17.52

36.2

4.72

Free cash flow

61.84

96.69

137.11

-50.77

Equity raised

283.41

250.7

155.72

126.61

Investing

0.05

0.01

0

0

Financing

0.49

0.63

25.36

121.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

345.8

348.04

318.19

196.87

