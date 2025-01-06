Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
88.2
82.93
76.57
20.63
Depreciation
-31.4
-26.83
-24.8
-22.87
Tax paid
-32.91
-28.94
-20.13
-7.26
Working capital
-4.98
52.02
69.28
-45.99
Other operating items
Operating
18.89
79.17
100.91
-55.49
Capital expenditure
42.95
17.52
36.2
4.72
Free cash flow
61.84
96.69
137.11
-50.77
Equity raised
283.41
250.7
155.72
126.61
Investing
0.05
0.01
0
0
Financing
0.49
0.63
25.36
121.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
345.8
348.04
318.19
196.87
