Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.41
145.2
144.03
142.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
233.8
179.49
168.21
168.76
Net Worth
381.21
324.69
312.24
311.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.03
0.21
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.23
15.02
19.16
3.56
Total Liabilities
392.46
339.74
331.61
314.89
Fixed Assets
209.63
188.72
202.18
194.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.15
0.06
0.06
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.92
8.27
5.58
0
Networking Capital
160.92
35.03
40.5
-3.92
Inventories
133.33
115.44
126.69
74.97
Inventory Days
73.47
54.42
Sundry Debtors
32.11
21.66
13.36
10.72
Debtor Days
7.74
7.78
Other Current Assets
143.5
34.47
36.84
27.19
Sundry Creditors
-73.42
-67.85
-68.4
-52.33
Creditor Days
39.67
37.98
Other Current Liabilities
-74.6
-68.69
-67.99
-64.48
Cash
13.84
107.66
83.29
123.87
Total Assets
392.46
339.74
331.61
314.88
