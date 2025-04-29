Shree Digvijay Cement Q4 Profit Falls 42% YoY to ₹18.3 Crore

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd posted a 42% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. The net profit of the company was ₹18.3 crore, as against ₹31.7 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 3.6% YoY, at ₹216.4 crore, from ₹224.4 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
Operating performance softened, with EBITDA declining by 42.2% YoY to ₹27.7 crore, from ₹48 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. EBITDA margins declined steeply to 12.8%, from 21.4% posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is recommended for approval by shareholders and will make announcements about the record date and payment arrangements in due course.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.