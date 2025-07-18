iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

18 Jul 2025 , 01:59 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 18, 2025. At 1:47  PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,698 which is trading at 0.68% dip than the previous close or down by 561 points. Nifty is trading at 24,956 which is a 0.62% dip or down by 155 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 936 shares advances today, whereas 1691 stocks were down. 11 stocks are in green, and 39 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, UltraTech Cement. Sensex top losers are Axis Bank, Bharat Elec, Kotak Mahindra, Bharti Airtel. Top gainers in Nifty include Wipro, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Bharat Elec, HDFC Life.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.46% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.55% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Indian benchmark indices
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
CEAT posts 28% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

CEAT posts 28% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:15 PM
Godrej Properties Acquires 48 Acres in North Bengaluru for Plotted Development

Godrej Properties Acquires 48 Acres in North Bengaluru for Plotted Development

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|11:04 AM
LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 11% QoQ to ₹1,254 Crore

LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 11% QoQ to ₹1,254 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|09:47 AM
Indices may open higher on July 18, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|09:14 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.