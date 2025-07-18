Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 18, 2025. At 1:47 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,698 which is trading at 0.68% dip than the previous close or down by 561 points. Nifty is trading at 24,956 which is a 0.62% dip or down by 155 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 936 shares advances today, whereas 1691 stocks were down. 11 stocks are in green, and 39 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, UltraTech Cement. Sensex top losers are Axis Bank, Bharat Elec, Kotak Mahindra, Bharti Airtel. Top gainers in Nifty include Wipro, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC. Top losers in Nifty include Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Bharat Elec, HDFC Life. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.46% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.55% from the last close.

