Which sectors did mutual funds prefer in June 2025?

SECTORS PREFERRED BY MUTUAL FUNDS IN JUNE 2025?

Which were the most preferred sectors for mutual funds in June 2025? A one-month perspective gives a very short term view, but we still look at MOM growth in MF AUM sector-wise. In absolute terms; Banking, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Consumer Durables were the most preferred sectors. In terms of MOM percentage change; Retail, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, Aviation, and Ratings were the most preferred.

There is another perspective. In this analysis, we look at MF equity holdings overall (including equity holdings in hybrid and passive funds). As of June 2025, active equity fund AUM was ₹33.47 Trillion. However, overall equity holdings of Indian MFs was ₹47.11 Trillion. That means, ₹13.64 Trillion (29.0%) of MF equity holdings was accounted for by hybrid and index funds.

SECTORS WITH MF EXPOSURE ABOVE ₹1 TRILLION

The overall equity AUM of all mutual funds stood at ₹47.11 Trillion in June; compared to ₹44.89 Trillion in May, and ₹42.64 Trillion in April 2025. This AUM is 21.8% higher than the AUM of ₹38.67 Trillion in the year ago period.

Sectors June 2024 March 2025 May 2025 June 2025 Banking & Finance 10,90,007 12,05,703 13,22,518 13,82,296 IT-Services 3,43,435 3,83,320 4,02,732 4,14,601 Auto & Auto Ancillaries 3,83,835 3,60,320 4,03,985 4,09,116 Pharmaceuticals 2,98,513 3,56,689 3,70,308 3,89,967 Oil & Gas 2,47,401 2,45,019 2,71,112 2,82,364 FMCG 1,91,220 2,06,629 2,21,263 2,23,326 Capital Goods 1,57,689 1,39,859 1,69,301 1,80,130 Retail 91,417 1,27,904 1,46,227 1,73,222 Telecom 1,20,708 1,33,072 1,47,437 1,57,740 Chemicals & Fertilisers 99,663 1,11,909 1,26,712 1,45,119 Metals & Mining 1,30,820 1,32,945 1,37,846 1,42,608 Power 1,19,883 1,27,678 1,29,056 1,35,841 Infrastructure 1,21,632 1,21,139 1,31,414 1,33,484 Consumer Durables 88,651 85,357 88,611 1,01,576

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

These top 14, with AUM above ₹1 Trillion account for 90.7% of total equity AUM of Indian mutual funds. The list almost matches with the most heavyweight sectors on the index, which is not surprising. However, what is interesting is that among the most preferred stocks by mutual funds in terms of exposure, there are some interesting sectors like retail and chemicals; which look more like a deliberate alpha play by the mutual funds.

SECTORS WITH THE BEST YOY AUM ACCRETION

Let us first focus on the size effect and look at the sectors that showed the best AUM accretion yoy in terms of absolute change in Rupee AUM to get the perspective.

Sectors June 2024 June 2025 AUM Change (% Change) Banking & Finance 10,90,007 13,82,296 2,92,289 26.82% Pharmaceuticals 2,98,513 3,89,967 91,454 30.64% Retail 91,417 1,73,222 81,805 89.49% IT-Services 3,43,435 4,14,601 71,166 20.72% Chemicals & Fertilisers 99,663 1,45,119 45,456 45.61% Telecom 1,20,708 1,57,740 37,032 30.68% Oil & Gas 2,47,401 2,82,364 34,963 14.13% FMCG 1,91,220 2,23,326 32,106 16.79% Auto & Auto Ancillaries 3,83,835 4,09,116 25,281 6.59% Capital Goods 1,57,689 1,80,130 22,441 14.23% Aviation 20,590 38,854 18,264 88.70% Power 1,19,883 1,35,841 15,958 13.31% Consumer Durables 88,651 1,01,576 12,925 14.58% Infrastructure 1,21,632 1,33,484 11,852 9.74% Metals & Mining 1,30,820 1,42,608 11,788 9.01%

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

Here are the sectors with the best yoy AUM accretion in rupee terms. This can be biased in favour of large sectors. Here are some quick findings. The biggest value creation was obviously in banking, but the second best AUM accretion was pharma, which is not exactly high on weightage. Retail, IT Services, Chemicals, and Telecom are the other 4 sectors in the pecking order. Retail was driven by digital stories; telecom by Bharti Airtel, while Chemicals looks like a pure alpha play on the specialty chemicals story.

SECTORS WITH BEST PERCENTAGE AUM ACCRETION

To neutralize the size effect, we also look at the percentage change in AUM on a yoy basis, to give due credit to smaller sized sectors that could score high.

Sectors June 2024 June 2025 AUM Change (% Change) Retail 91,417 1,73,222 81,805 89.49% Aviation 20,590 38,854 18,264 88.70% Agri 12,810 19,530 6,720 52.46% Ratings 3,203 4,811 1,608 50.20% Chemicals & Fertilisers 99,663 1,45,119 45,456 45.61% Diamond & Jewellery 22,916 30,033 7,117 31.06% Telecom 1,20,708 1,57,740 37,032 30.68% Pharmaceuticals 2,98,513 3,89,967 91,454 30.64% Banking & Finance 10,90,007 13,82,296 2,92,289 26.82% Others 29,444 36,504 7,060 23.98% Diversified 13,206 15,982 2,776 21.02% IT-Services 3,43,435 4,14,601 71,166 20.72% Textile 26,652 31,216 4,564 17.12% FMCG 1,91,220 2,23,326 32,106 16.79% Alcohol 23,869 27,788 3,919 16.42%

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

This list has throw up some interesting names. We have ignored the miscellaneous sector as it does not convey anything. Retail is right at the top with 89.5% growth in AUM yoy, thanks largely to Eternal and Swiggy. Aviation is also at the top with yoy AUM growth of 88.7%, thanks to the relentless rally in Indigo Airways. Agri, Ratings, Chemicals and Diamonds & Jewellery are the other toppers in this percentage accretion list.

What are the sectors that saw percentage depletion in AUM. The negative list includes Abrasives, Plastic Products, Media, and Paper Products; all of which have more micro related bottom-up issues. But the good news is that this all-round accretion in key sectors has happened despite the global uncertainty and the overhang of reciprocal tariffs.