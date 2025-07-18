iifl-logo

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

18 Jul 2025 , 12:18 PM

Wipro posted a 11% growth in its Q1FY26 consolidated net profit at ₹3,330 Crore. In the previous year’s same quarter the business logged a net profit of ₹3,003 Crore. 

The tech business also announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The business has fixed July 28 as the record date to determine shareholders eligibility. The company will pay the dividend on or before August 15, 2025.

The business logged a marginal growth of 0.7% in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹22,134 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a revenue of ₹21,963 Crore.

The business posted a 7% sequential decline in its profit after tax (PAT) versus ₹3,570 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

The company said that revenue from its IT Services business segment shall fall in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million. This implies a sequential growth of -1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

Tech business posted a gross revenue of ₹22,130 Crore, a 1.6% decline on a sequential basis and 0.8% on a year-on-year basis.

At around 12.16 PM, Wipro was trading 2.15% higher at ₹266.20, against the previous close of ₹260.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹271.90, and ₹265.50, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

