What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in June 2025

The leading mutual fund houses in India (by equity fund AUM) are also very influential in terms of their buy and sell actions. Their actions offer critical sector and company signals and are tracked closely. Here are the top picks and the top exits of the 10 biggest and most influential mutual fund AMCs by equity fund AUM in India.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in June 2025. In terms of MOM change, SBI MF was a predominant seller in frontline stocks. It did not add to any position in June 2025. SBI MF was neutral on HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in June 2025.

SBI MF did some heavy selling in June 2025; selling aggressively in ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. It also sold smaller quantities in Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, and Axis Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings include Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Vishal Mega Mart, Star Health Insurance, NBCC, and RBL Bank. SBI MF took fresh positions in Escorts Kubota and Dixon Technologies in June 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added very aggressively in NTPC Ltd and Sun Pharma. It also added smaller positions in Infosys Ltd and L&T. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Reliance Industries for the month.

What about fund selling? ICICI Prudential MF was an aggressive seller in Bharti Airtel and also sold smaller quantities in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for the month included IIFL Finance, M&M Finance, Jyoti CNC, HFCL, and Mazagon Docks. The AMC took fresh positions in Vijaya Diagnostic, Metropolis Healthcare, and Premier Energies.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in June 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in State Bank of India (SBI). It also added modest positions in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. The fund house was neutral on Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank in June 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions aggressively in Infosys. It also cut positions modestly in L&T, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank in June 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were HZL, Westlife Food, Data Patterns, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Sai Life. It took fresh positions in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in June 2025.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for June 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressive positions in NTPC Ltd. It also added modestly to its positions in SBI and Infosys. Nippon Mutual Fund was neutral on Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and L&T in June 2025.

During June 2025, Nippon India MF cut positions aggressively in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Power Grid. It also reduced positions modestly in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were L&T Finance, HZL, ICRA Ltd, Chola Investments, and Sharda Motor. No fresh positions were taken in June 2025.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

UTI Mutual Fund added to its holdings aggressively in Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance. It also added smaller stakes in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, and Axis Bank. UTI Mutual Fund was neutral in ITC Ltd in June 2025.

UTI MF sold aggressively in Infosys and in modest quantities in Reliance and Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were Biocon, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Docks, SRF, and SBI Cards. The fund did not take any fresh positions in June 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in June 2025. The fund added to its positions modestly in HDFC Bank. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund stayed neutral on ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)0020during June 2025.

On the sell side, the fund pared positions aggressively in SBI, but modestly in Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, and Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Biocon, Sai Life Sciences, NBCC, Suzlon Energy, and HZL. The fund took a fresh positions in Aptus Value Housing and Go Digital General Insurance in June 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in June 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the aggressive position additions were in Eternal Ltd (Zomato) and Infosys. It also added smaller positions in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance. The fund house was neutral on ICICI Bank in June 2025.

Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in June 2025 in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It also sold smaller quantities of Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings were Swiggy, Biocon, Jubilant Ingrevia, IEX, and Siemens Energy India. It did not take any significant fresh positions in June 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in June 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the aggressive position additions were to Eternal (Zomato), Axis Bank, and SBI. There were no other stock additions in the month. The fund house was not neutral on any stock in June.

The story was selectively aggressive on the sell side too. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in June 2025 in Infosys Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and ICICI Bank. It was a modest seller in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and L&T. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings were IREDA Ltd, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers, CAMS, and NCC. The fund made a fresh addition to Jubilant Ingrevia.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Mirae remains a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in June 2025 was ITC Ltd, once again. Mirae Mutual Fund also added modestly to its positions in Infosys Ltd. The fund house stayed neutral on HDFC Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and TCS in June 2025.

In June 2025, Mirae MF sold ICICI Bank aggressively; and also sold modest quantities of Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and L&T. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were RBL Bank, Biocon, Siemens Energy, Divi’s Laboratories, and Voltas. The fund took a fresh position in Laurus Labs in June 2025.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JUNE 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in June 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Infosys, Axis Bank, and SBI; and also bought smaller quantities in IPCA Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Cipla, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. DSP Mutual Fund was neutral on Coforge Ltd in June 2025.

DSP MF was a modest seller in HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for June 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Vishal Mega Mart, Manappuram Finance, CSB Bank, and M&M Finance. The fund did not take any fresh positions in the month.