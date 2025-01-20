Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.16
Op profit growth
11.47
EBIT growth
6.08
Net profit growth
2.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.6
20.88
EBIT margin
14.24
16.8
Net profit margin
8.78
10.73
RoCE
27.73
RoNW
4.43
RoA
4.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.84
3.79
Dividend per share
3.5
2.5
Cash EPS
1.65
1.9
Book value per share
21.67
21.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
18
16.33
P/CEPS
41.71
32.46
P/B
3.19
2.83
EV/EBIDTA
7.54
6.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-37.32
-34.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.98
Inventory days
58.47
Creditor days
-43.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-61.56
-53.01
Net debt / equity
-0.26
-0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-0.7
-1.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.74
-19.16
Employee costs
-5.98
-7.28
Other costs
-57.66
-52.66
