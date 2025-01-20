iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Key Ratios

79.3
(-0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.16

Op profit growth

11.47

EBIT growth

6.08

Net profit growth

2.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.6

20.88

EBIT margin

14.24

16.8

Net profit margin

8.78

10.73

RoCE

27.73

RoNW

4.43

RoA

4.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.84

3.79

Dividend per share

3.5

2.5

Cash EPS

1.65

1.9

Book value per share

21.67

21.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

18

16.33

P/CEPS

41.71

32.46

P/B

3.19

2.83

EV/EBIDTA

7.54

6.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-37.32

-34.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6.98

Inventory days

58.47

Creditor days

-43.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-61.56

-53.01

Net debt / equity

-0.26

-0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-0.7

-1.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.74

-19.16

Employee costs

-5.98

-7.28

Other costs

-57.66

-52.66

