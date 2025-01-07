iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.4
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

629.34

502.82

469.84

413.34

yoy growth (%)

25.16

7.01

13.66

31.26

Raw materials

-111.69

-96.38

-81.51

-102.67

As % of sales

17.74

19.16

17.34

24.84

Employee costs

-37.67

-36.62

-34.38

-26.93

As % of sales

5.98

7.28

7.31

6.51

Other costs

-362.89

-264.76

-253.03

-236.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.66

52.65

53.85

57.25

Operating profit

117.07

105.04

100.91

47.08

OPM

18.6

20.89

21.47

11.39

Depreciation

-31.4

-26.83

-24.8

-22.87

Interest expense

-1.45

-1.59

-1.78

-9.95

Other income

3.98

6.32

2.24

6.37

Profit before tax

88.2

82.93

76.57

20.63

Taxes

-32.91

-28.94

-20.13

-7.26

Tax rate

-37.31

-34.9

-26.29

-35.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.29

53.99

56.43

13.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

55.29

53.99

56.43

13.37

yoy growth (%)

2.4

-4.33

322.08

-247.8

NPM

8.78

10.73

12.01

3.23

