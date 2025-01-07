Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
629.34
502.82
469.84
413.34
yoy growth (%)
25.16
7.01
13.66
31.26
Raw materials
-111.69
-96.38
-81.51
-102.67
As % of sales
17.74
19.16
17.34
24.84
Employee costs
-37.67
-36.62
-34.38
-26.93
As % of sales
5.98
7.28
7.31
6.51
Other costs
-362.89
-264.76
-253.03
-236.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.66
52.65
53.85
57.25
Operating profit
117.07
105.04
100.91
47.08
OPM
18.6
20.89
21.47
11.39
Depreciation
-31.4
-26.83
-24.8
-22.87
Interest expense
-1.45
-1.59
-1.78
-9.95
Other income
3.98
6.32
2.24
6.37
Profit before tax
88.2
82.93
76.57
20.63
Taxes
-32.91
-28.94
-20.13
-7.26
Tax rate
-37.31
-34.9
-26.29
-35.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.29
53.99
56.43
13.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
55.29
53.99
56.43
13.37
yoy growth (%)
2.4
-4.33
322.08
-247.8
NPM
8.78
10.73
12.01
3.23
