|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|3
|30
|Final
|Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 & Dividend The Board has at their above meeting also recommended a Dividend of Rs.3/- (@30%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
