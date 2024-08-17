Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹32.3
Prev. Close₹709.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.43
Day's High₹32.9
Day's Low₹32.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2,35,37,362.64
Face Value₹2,00,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.01
P/E0
EPS2,68,445.84
Divi. Yield24,381.43
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
44.08
44.08
44.08
44.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,459.77
4,441.11
4,003.83
3,477.57
Net Worth
4,503.85
4,485.19
4,047.91
3,521.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2,449.34
2,206.18
2,450.78
2,059.9
yoy growth (%)
11.02
-9.98
18.97
33.39
Raw materials
-350.88
-358.95
-390.82
-230.01
As % of sales
14.32
16.27
15.94
11.16
Employee costs
-133.71
-116.76
-121.95
-103.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
257.18
105.99
157.22
251.2
Depreciation
-321.51
-298.24
-371.49
-346.81
Tax paid
-46.75
0.05
-19.68
-63.2
Working capital
-82.9
116.93
82.02
72.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.02
-9.98
18.97
33.39
Op profit growth
30.6
-24.26
-7.84
48.02
EBIT growth
64.92
-29.47
-23.39
117.44
Net profit growth
98.44
-22.9
-26.84
150.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
V Chandramoleeswaran
Director
K Ganapathy
Additional Director
Ashwin Natesan
Additional Director
R Muthuganesan
Director
Bhavna Desai
Director
A Mohan Krishna Reddy
Director
L Muthukrishnan
Director
M Ravindra Vikram
Director
Supriya Sahu
Managing Director
M A M R Muthiah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in the year 1962, Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCCL) has been awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 1994. It is the first company in Tamilnadu to be honoured with the certificate, in the field of mining.The Karur unit of Chettinad Cements has been functioning with the highest operating ratio for any cement unit in the southern region. In Sep. 94, the company commissioned 16 wind power generators near Poolavadi, Coimbatore. In addition, 26 wind power generators have been installed in Mar.95, in the same place. While 12 Nos of 225 KW each of Wind Power Generator commissioned in 1995-96. Totally 66 wind power generators for a capacity of 17.35 MW have been installed in four phases and they are functioning well. The project was financed by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and internal accruals.CCCL has diversified into shipping. Its shipping fleet consisits of two bulk carriers viz m.v. Chettinand Tradition and m.v. Chettinad Prince. The Second Cement plant at Karikkali,Tamil Nadu faced some teething problem in 2002 and in 2003 the plant was successful in making it fully operational with optimum efficiency. During 2002-03 the comapny completed the Rights Issue of 84,31,700 equity shares in the ratio of 2:5 at a premium of Rs.26/- per share.The company has commissioned a 15 MW Captive Thermal Plant at its plant at Karikal during October 2004.
Read More
