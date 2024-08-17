iifl-logo-icon 1
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Share Price

32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016|12:35:58 PM

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

32.3

Prev. Close

709.25

Turnover(Lac.)

5.43

Day's High

32.9

Day's Low

32.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2,35,37,362.64

Face Value

2,00,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.01

P/E

0

EPS

2,68,445.84

Divi. Yield

24,381.43

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.47%

Non-Promoter- 3.24%

Institutions: 3.24%

Non-Institutions: 2.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

44.08

44.08

44.08

44.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,459.77

4,441.11

4,003.83

3,477.57

Net Worth

4,503.85

4,485.19

4,047.91

3,521.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2,449.34

2,206.18

2,450.78

2,059.9

yoy growth (%)

11.02

-9.98

18.97

33.39

Raw materials

-350.88

-358.95

-390.82

-230.01

As % of sales

14.32

16.27

15.94

11.16

Employee costs

-133.71

-116.76

-121.95

-103.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

257.18

105.99

157.22

251.2

Depreciation

-321.51

-298.24

-371.49

-346.81

Tax paid

-46.75

0.05

-19.68

-63.2

Working capital

-82.9

116.93

82.02

72.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.02

-9.98

18.97

33.39

Op profit growth

30.6

-24.26

-7.84

48.02

EBIT growth

64.92

-29.47

-23.39

117.44

Net profit growth

98.44

-22.9

-26.84

150.09

No Record Found

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

V Chandramoleeswaran

Director

K Ganapathy

Additional Director

Ashwin Natesan

Additional Director

R Muthuganesan

Director

Bhavna Desai

Director

A Mohan Krishna Reddy

Director

L Muthukrishnan

Director

M Ravindra Vikram

Director

Supriya Sahu

Managing Director

M A M R Muthiah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in the year 1962, Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCCL) has been awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 1994. It is the first company in Tamilnadu to be honoured with the certificate, in the field of mining.The Karur unit of Chettinad Cements has been functioning with the highest operating ratio for any cement unit in the southern region. In Sep. 94, the company commissioned 16 wind power generators near Poolavadi, Coimbatore. In addition, 26 wind power generators have been installed in Mar.95, in the same place. While 12 Nos of 225 KW each of Wind Power Generator commissioned in 1995-96. Totally 66 wind power generators for a capacity of 17.35 MW have been installed in four phases and they are functioning well. The project was financed by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and internal accruals.CCCL has diversified into shipping. Its shipping fleet consisits of two bulk carriers viz m.v. Chettinand Tradition and m.v. Chettinad Prince. The Second Cement plant at Karikkali,Tamil Nadu faced some teething problem in 2002 and in 2003 the plant was successful in making it fully operational with optimum efficiency. During 2002-03 the comapny completed the Rights Issue of 84,31,700 equity shares in the ratio of 2:5 at a premium of Rs.26/- per share.The company has commissioned a 15 MW Captive Thermal Plant at its plant at Karikal during October 2004.
