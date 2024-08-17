iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Company Summary

32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016|12:35:58 PM

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Summary

Incorporated in the year 1962, Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCCL) has been awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 1994. It is the first company in Tamilnadu to be honoured with the certificate, in the field of mining.The Karur unit of Chettinad Cements has been functioning with the highest operating ratio for any cement unit in the southern region. In Sep. 94, the company commissioned 16 wind power generators near Poolavadi, Coimbatore. In addition, 26 wind power generators have been installed in Mar.95, in the same place. While 12 Nos of 225 KW each of Wind Power Generator commissioned in 1995-96. Totally 66 wind power generators for a capacity of 17.35 MW have been installed in four phases and they are functioning well. The project was financed by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and internal accruals.CCCL has diversified into shipping. Its shipping fleet consisits of two bulk carriers viz m.v. Chettinand Tradition and m.v. Chettinad Prince. The Second Cement plant at Karikkali,Tamil Nadu faced some teething problem in 2002 and in 2003 the plant was successful in making it fully operational with optimum efficiency. During 2002-03 the comapny completed the Rights Issue of 84,31,700 equity shares in the ratio of 2:5 at a premium of Rs.26/- per share.The company has commissioned a 15 MW Captive Thermal Plant at its plant at Karikal during October 2004.

Loading...

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

