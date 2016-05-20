iifl-logo-icon 1
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25

EBIT margin

12.95

Net profit margin

8.55

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

58.44

Dividend per share

5

Cash EPS

-26.78

Book value per share

388.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

10

Tax payout

-16.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.52

Net debt / equity

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

0.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.19

Employee costs

-5.53

Other costs

-55.26

