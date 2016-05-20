Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25
EBIT margin
12.95
Net profit margin
8.55
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
58.44
Dividend per share
5
Cash EPS
-26.78
Book value per share
388.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
10
Tax payout
-16.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.52
Net debt / equity
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
0.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.19
Employee costs
-5.53
Other costs
-55.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.