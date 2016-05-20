iifl-logo-icon 1
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

May 20, 2016

QUICKLINKS FOR Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

257.18

105.99

157.22

251.2

Depreciation

-321.51

-298.24

-371.49

-346.81

Tax paid

-46.75

0.05

-19.68

-63.2

Working capital

-82.9

116.93

82.02

72.28

Other operating items

Operating

-193.98

-75.27

-151.93

-86.52

Capital expenditure

32.5

240.24

355.02

716.65

Free cash flow

-161.48

164.96

203.09

630.12

Equity raised

2,477.21

2,310.76

2,084.42

1,770.37

Investing

85.17

0

-0.58

0

Financing

473.9

1,258.5

1,600.13

1,397.86

Dividends paid

19.1

19.1

22.35

28.65

Net in cash

2,893.9

3,753.33

3,909.41

3,827

