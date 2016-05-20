iifl-logo-icon 1
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2,449.34

2,206.18

2,450.78

2,059.9

yoy growth (%)

11.02

-9.98

18.97

33.39

Raw materials

-350.88

-358.95

-390.82

-230.01

As % of sales

14.32

16.27

15.94

11.16

Employee costs

-133.71

-116.76

-121.95

-103.06

As % of sales

5.45

5.29

4.97

5

Other costs

-1,343.31

-1,254.64

-1,309.72

-1,045.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.84

56.86

53.44

50.73

Operating profit

621.44

475.83

628.29

681.75

OPM

25.37

21.56

25.63

33.09

Depreciation

-321.51

-298.24

-371.49

-346.81

Interest expense

-49.03

-79.68

-106.05

-92.49

Other income

6.28

8.08

6.47

8.75

Profit before tax

257.18

105.99

157.22

251.2

Taxes

-46.75

0.05

-19.68

-63.2

Tax rate

-18.17

0.04

-12.51

-25.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

210.43

106.04

137.54

188

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

210.43

106.04

137.54

188

yoy growth (%)

98.44

-22.9

-26.84

150.09

NPM

8.59

4.8

5.61

9.12

