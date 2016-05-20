Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2,449.34
2,206.18
2,450.78
2,059.9
yoy growth (%)
11.02
-9.98
18.97
33.39
Raw materials
-350.88
-358.95
-390.82
-230.01
As % of sales
14.32
16.27
15.94
11.16
Employee costs
-133.71
-116.76
-121.95
-103.06
As % of sales
5.45
5.29
4.97
5
Other costs
-1,343.31
-1,254.64
-1,309.72
-1,045.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.84
56.86
53.44
50.73
Operating profit
621.44
475.83
628.29
681.75
OPM
25.37
21.56
25.63
33.09
Depreciation
-321.51
-298.24
-371.49
-346.81
Interest expense
-49.03
-79.68
-106.05
-92.49
Other income
6.28
8.08
6.47
8.75
Profit before tax
257.18
105.99
157.22
251.2
Taxes
-46.75
0.05
-19.68
-63.2
Tax rate
-18.17
0.04
-12.51
-25.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
210.43
106.04
137.54
188
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
210.43
106.04
137.54
188
yoy growth (%)
98.44
-22.9
-26.84
150.09
NPM
8.59
4.8
5.61
9.12
