Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
44.08
44.08
44.08
44.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,459.77
4,441.11
4,003.83
3,477.57
Net Worth
4,503.85
4,485.19
4,047.91
3,521.65
Minority Interest
Debt
105.29
130.11
151.72
185.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.88
7.24
2.83
21.89
Total Liabilities
4,610.02
4,622.54
4,202.46
3,729.05
Fixed Assets
2,335.71
2,176.64
2,122.84
2,080.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
231.13
235.88
234.88
231.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.91
6.82
0
0
Networking Capital
912.91
980.96
594.02
324.37
Inventories
775.39
786.17
544.66
634.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
207.57
163.08
156.84
258.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
886.2
1,046.7
964.07
371.24
Sundry Creditors
-447.13
-391.37
-325.6
-284.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-509.12
-623.62
-745.95
-655.45
Cash
1,123.36
1,222.24
1,250.72
1,093.07
Total Assets
4,610.02
4,622.54
4,202.46
3,729.05
