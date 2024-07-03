Summary

Burnpur Cement Limited (BCL) was incorporated on June 19, 1986 as Ashoka Concrete and Allied Industries Private Limited. The company has started its operation in October 1991 with a small plant of 30 TPD at Asansol to produce Portland Slag Cement (PSC). The company name was changed to Burnpur Cement Private Limited on September 18, 2001. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Burnpur Cement Limited in November 12, 2001. Presently the plant is producing 1000 TPD cement and is a major producer in the eastern region.The Company is one of the few cement manufacturers of Eastern India having its market presence in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. The company intends to expand its network in Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Haryana and Delhi in the near future.The Company was initially engaged in trading activities. The production phase was ushered in with the commissioning of the Plant in October 1991. A slow and steady commissioning of other units led to a gradual stepping up of production over the years. Expansion of facilities over the years has resulted in a capacity of 1000 TPD of cement making. The Company has earned brand recognition for consistent product quality, customer satisfaction, marketing network etc. For its consistent and continuous endeavors the company has received ISO-9001:2000 in 2004.The capacity of the grinding unit has not been optimally utilized due to non-availability of clinker. Considering

Read More