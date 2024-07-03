iifl-logo-icon 1
Burnpur Cement Ltd Share Price

6.86
(-0.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:57 AM

  • Open7.08
  • Day's High7.09
  • 52 Wk High12.97
  • Prev. Close6.89
  • Day's Low6.82
  • 52 Wk Low 5.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-56.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Burnpur Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

7.08

Prev. Close

6.89

Turnover(Lac.)

1.73

Day's High

7.09

Day's Low

6.82

52 Week's High

12.97

52 Week's Low

5.35

Book Value

-56.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Burnpur Cement Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Burnpur Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Burnpur Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.97%

Non-Promoter- 98.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Burnpur Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

86.12

86.12

86.12

86.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-538.1

-438.99

-368.16

-309.18

Net Worth

-451.98

-352.87

-282.04

-223.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.72

77.55

42.05

74.34

yoy growth (%)

59.53

84.4

-43.42

-15.51

Raw materials

-102.45

-58.78

-34.05

-48.8

As % of sales

82.8

75.79

80.96

65.65

Employee costs

-4.44

-3.73

-2.17

-5.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-77.4

-53.13

-45.13

-55.84

Depreciation

-11.33

-12.15

-13.06

-13.04

Tax paid

-1.76

-2.18

0.64

-3.94

Working capital

-4.36

-8.54

-37.77

-33.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.53

84.4

-43.42

-15.51

Op profit growth

-358.17

-114.58

25.36

-327.9

EBIT growth

237.74

-86.07

17.45

-386.29

Net profit growth

-39.43

193.9

-25.55

370.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009

Gross Sales

21.67

Excise Duty

2.2

Net Sales

19.46

Other Operating Income

0.25

Other Income

0.91

Burnpur Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Burnpur Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajesh Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parvej Hayat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Poonam Srivastava

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ram Narain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritesh Aggarwal

Non Independent Executive Director / CFO

Pawan Pareek

Non Independent Executive Director / WTD

Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Burnpur Cement Ltd

Summary

Burnpur Cement Limited (BCL) was incorporated on June 19, 1986 as Ashoka Concrete and Allied Industries Private Limited. The company has started its operation in October 1991 with a small plant of 30 TPD at Asansol to produce Portland Slag Cement (PSC). The company name was changed to Burnpur Cement Private Limited on September 18, 2001. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Burnpur Cement Limited in November 12, 2001. Presently the plant is producing 1000 TPD cement and is a major producer in the eastern region.The Company is one of the few cement manufacturers of Eastern India having its market presence in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. The company intends to expand its network in Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Haryana and Delhi in the near future.The Company was initially engaged in trading activities. The production phase was ushered in with the commissioning of the Plant in October 1991. A slow and steady commissioning of other units led to a gradual stepping up of production over the years. Expansion of facilities over the years has resulted in a capacity of 1000 TPD of cement making. The Company has earned brand recognition for consistent product quality, customer satisfaction, marketing network etc. For its consistent and continuous endeavors the company has received ISO-9001:2000 in 2004.The capacity of the grinding unit has not been optimally utilized due to non-availability of clinker. Considering
Company FAQs

What is the Burnpur Cement Ltd share price today?

The Burnpur Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Burnpur Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Burnpur Cement Ltd is ₹59.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Burnpur Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Burnpur Cement Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Burnpur Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Burnpur Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Burnpur Cement Ltd is ₹5.35 and ₹12.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Burnpur Cement Ltd?

Burnpur Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.65%, 3 Years at 7.15%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at -35.55%, 3 Month at 0.73% and 1 Month at 1.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Burnpur Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Burnpur Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Burnpur Cement Ltd

