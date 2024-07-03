SectorCement
Open₹7.08
Prev. Close₹6.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.73
Day's High₹7.09
Day's Low₹6.82
52 Week's High₹12.97
52 Week's Low₹5.35
Book Value₹-56.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.12
86.12
86.12
86.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-538.1
-438.99
-368.16
-309.18
Net Worth
-451.98
-352.87
-282.04
-223.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.72
77.55
42.05
74.34
yoy growth (%)
59.53
84.4
-43.42
-15.51
Raw materials
-102.45
-58.78
-34.05
-48.8
As % of sales
82.8
75.79
80.96
65.65
Employee costs
-4.44
-3.73
-2.17
-5.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-77.4
-53.13
-45.13
-55.84
Depreciation
-11.33
-12.15
-13.06
-13.04
Tax paid
-1.76
-2.18
0.64
-3.94
Working capital
-4.36
-8.54
-37.77
-33.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.53
84.4
-43.42
-15.51
Op profit growth
-358.17
-114.58
25.36
-327.9
EBIT growth
237.74
-86.07
17.45
-386.29
Net profit growth
-39.43
193.9
-25.55
370.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
21.67
Excise Duty
2.2
Net Sales
19.46
Other Operating Income
0.25
Other Income
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajesh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parvej Hayat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Poonam Srivastava
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ram Narain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritesh Aggarwal
Non Independent Executive Director / CFO
Pawan Pareek
Non Independent Executive Director / WTD
Indrajeet Kumar Tiwary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Burnpur Cement Ltd
Summary
Burnpur Cement Limited (BCL) was incorporated on June 19, 1986 as Ashoka Concrete and Allied Industries Private Limited. The company has started its operation in October 1991 with a small plant of 30 TPD at Asansol to produce Portland Slag Cement (PSC). The company name was changed to Burnpur Cement Private Limited on September 18, 2001. The company was subsequently converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Burnpur Cement Limited in November 12, 2001. Presently the plant is producing 1000 TPD cement and is a major producer in the eastern region.The Company is one of the few cement manufacturers of Eastern India having its market presence in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. The company intends to expand its network in Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Haryana and Delhi in the near future.The Company was initially engaged in trading activities. The production phase was ushered in with the commissioning of the Plant in October 1991. A slow and steady commissioning of other units led to a gradual stepping up of production over the years. Expansion of facilities over the years has resulted in a capacity of 1000 TPD of cement making. The Company has earned brand recognition for consistent product quality, customer satisfaction, marketing network etc. For its consistent and continuous endeavors the company has received ISO-9001:2000 in 2004.The capacity of the grinding unit has not been optimally utilized due to non-availability of clinker. Considering
Read More
The Burnpur Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Burnpur Cement Ltd is ₹59.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Burnpur Cement Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Burnpur Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Burnpur Cement Ltd is ₹5.35 and ₹12.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Burnpur Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.65%, 3 Years at 7.15%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at -35.55%, 3 Month at 0.73% and 1 Month at 1.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.