Burnpur Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.12
86.12
86.12
86.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-538.1
-438.99
-368.16
-309.18
Net Worth
-451.98
-352.87
-282.04
-223.06
Minority Interest
Debt
415.56
517.1
460.69
424.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.11
26.15
25.59
24.41
Total Liabilities
-12.31
190.38
204.24
226.06
Fixed Assets
0.2
203.1
219.68
230.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-13.58
-15.13
-17.06
-5.91
Inventories
0
9.05
9.3
30.33
Inventory Days
89.47
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.02
0.02
2.07
Debtor Days
6.1
Other Current Assets
0.92
2.8
4.16
21.46
Sundry Creditors
-1.42
-11.44
-12.1
-41.83
Creditor Days
123.39
Other Current Liabilities
-13.09
-15.56
-18.44
-17.94
Cash
1.08
2.42
1.61
1.46
Total Assets
-12.3
190.39
204.23
226.08
