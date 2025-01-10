iifl-logo-icon 1
Burnpur Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

86.12

86.12

86.12

86.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-538.1

-438.99

-368.16

-309.18

Net Worth

-451.98

-352.87

-282.04

-223.06

Minority Interest

Debt

415.56

517.1

460.69

424.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

24.11

26.15

25.59

24.41

Total Liabilities

-12.31

190.38

204.24

226.06

Fixed Assets

0.2

203.1

219.68

230.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-13.58

-15.13

-17.06

-5.91

Inventories

0

9.05

9.3

30.33

Inventory Days

89.47

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.02

0.02

2.07

Debtor Days

6.1

Other Current Assets

0.92

2.8

4.16

21.46

Sundry Creditors

-1.42

-11.44

-12.1

-41.83

Creditor Days

123.39

Other Current Liabilities

-13.09

-15.56

-18.44

-17.94

Cash

1.08

2.42

1.61

1.46

Total Assets

-12.3

190.39

204.23

226.08

