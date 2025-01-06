Burnpur Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-77.4
-53.13
-45.13
-55.84
Depreciation
-11.33
-12.15
-13.06
-13.04
Tax paid
-1.76
-2.18
0.64
-3.94
Working capital
-4.36
-8.54
-37.77
-33.89
Other operating items
Operating
-94.86
-76.01
-95.33
-106.72
Capital expenditure
-25.48
8.61
-0.09
0.76
Free cash flow
-120.34
-67.4
-95.42
-105.95
Equity raised
-459.94
-185.74
-84.09
35.43
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
93.41
166.31
49.87
47.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-486.87
-86.83
-129.65
-22.77
