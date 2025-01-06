iifl-logo-icon 1
Burnpur Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.65
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Burnpur Cement Ltd

Burnpur Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-77.4

-53.13

-45.13

-55.84

Depreciation

-11.33

-12.15

-13.06

-13.04

Tax paid

-1.76

-2.18

0.64

-3.94

Working capital

-4.36

-8.54

-37.77

-33.89

Other operating items

Operating

-94.86

-76.01

-95.33

-106.72

Capital expenditure

-25.48

8.61

-0.09

0.76

Free cash flow

-120.34

-67.4

-95.42

-105.95

Equity raised

-459.94

-185.74

-84.09

35.43

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

93.41

166.31

49.87

47.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-486.87

-86.83

-129.65

-22.77

QUICKLINKS FOR Burnpur Cement Ltd

