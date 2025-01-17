iifl-logo-icon 1
Burnpur Cement Ltd Key Ratios

6.15
(0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.82

4.99

92.31

Op profit growth

-20.25

3.9

144.13

EBIT growth

-19.18

6.36

97.06

Net profit growth

-56.74

-14.59

210.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.4

9.29

9.39

7.39

EBIT margin

7.61

8.3

8.19

8

Net profit margin

1.42

2.89

3.56

2.2

RoCE

2.4

3.89

5.2

RoNW

0.26

0.68

0.87

RoA

0.11

0.33

0.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.14

0.42

0.5

0.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

0.22

0.29

0.04

Book value per share

13.59

16.1

14.87

14.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

65.78

24.04

12

39.64

P/CEPS

-204.55

45.31

20.17

138.94

P/B

0.67

0.62

0.4

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

30.46

20.59

11.39

15.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.16

-28.51

-33.18

-32.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

116.37

69.08

77.25

Inventory days

100.83

80.36

51.06

Creditor days

-76.02

-36.18

-33.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.37

-1.95

-2.85

-1.69

Net debt / equity

1.44

1.14

0.63

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

23.39

13.79

7.18

7.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.09

-49.96

-56.77

-54.19

Employee costs

-3.34

-3.2

-2.61

-3.64

Other costs

-19.15

-37.53

-31.21

-34.76

