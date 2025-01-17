Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.82
4.99
92.31
Op profit growth
-20.25
3.9
144.13
EBIT growth
-19.18
6.36
97.06
Net profit growth
-56.74
-14.59
210.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.4
9.29
9.39
7.39
EBIT margin
7.61
8.3
8.19
8
Net profit margin
1.42
2.89
3.56
2.2
RoCE
2.4
3.89
5.2
RoNW
0.26
0.68
0.87
RoA
0.11
0.33
0.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.14
0.42
0.5
0.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.04
0.22
0.29
0.04
Book value per share
13.59
16.1
14.87
14.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.78
24.04
12
39.64
P/CEPS
-204.55
45.31
20.17
138.94
P/B
0.67
0.62
0.4
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
30.46
20.59
11.39
15.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.16
-28.51
-33.18
-32.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
116.37
69.08
77.25
Inventory days
100.83
80.36
51.06
Creditor days
-76.02
-36.18
-33.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.37
-1.95
-2.85
-1.69
Net debt / equity
1.44
1.14
0.63
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
23.39
13.79
7.18
7.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.09
-49.96
-56.77
-54.19
Employee costs
-3.34
-3.2
-2.61
-3.64
Other costs
-19.15
-37.53
-31.21
-34.76
