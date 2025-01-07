Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
123.72
77.55
42.05
74.34
yoy growth (%)
59.53
84.4
-43.42
-15.51
Raw materials
-102.45
-58.78
-34.05
-48.8
As % of sales
82.8
75.79
80.96
65.65
Employee costs
-4.44
-3.73
-2.17
-5.97
As % of sales
3.59
4.81
5.16
8.03
Other costs
-28.94
-10.33
-38.03
-45.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.39
13.33
90.43
60.86
Operating profit
-12.12
4.69
-32.19
-25.68
OPM
-9.79
6.05
-76.55
-34.54
Depreciation
-11.33
-12.15
-13.06
-13.04
Interest expense
-56.18
-46.85
-0.02
-17.43
Other income
2.23
1.17
0.15
0.32
Profit before tax
-77.4
-53.13
-45.13
-55.84
Taxes
-1.76
-2.18
0.64
-3.94
Tax rate
2.28
4.1
-1.42
7.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-79.17
-55.31
-44.49
-59.78
Exceptional items
-0.03
-75.45
0
0.01
Net profit
-79.2
-130.76
-44.49
-59.76
yoy growth (%)
-39.43
193.9
-25.55
370.32
NPM
-64.01
-168.61
-105.79
-80.39
