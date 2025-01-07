iifl-logo-icon 1
Burnpur Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.79
(2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

123.72

77.55

42.05

74.34

yoy growth (%)

59.53

84.4

-43.42

-15.51

Raw materials

-102.45

-58.78

-34.05

-48.8

As % of sales

82.8

75.79

80.96

65.65

Employee costs

-4.44

-3.73

-2.17

-5.97

As % of sales

3.59

4.81

5.16

8.03

Other costs

-28.94

-10.33

-38.03

-45.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.39

13.33

90.43

60.86

Operating profit

-12.12

4.69

-32.19

-25.68

OPM

-9.79

6.05

-76.55

-34.54

Depreciation

-11.33

-12.15

-13.06

-13.04

Interest expense

-56.18

-46.85

-0.02

-17.43

Other income

2.23

1.17

0.15

0.32

Profit before tax

-77.4

-53.13

-45.13

-55.84

Taxes

-1.76

-2.18

0.64

-3.94

Tax rate

2.28

4.1

-1.42

7.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-79.17

-55.31

-44.49

-59.78

Exceptional items

-0.03

-75.45

0

0.01

Net profit

-79.2

-130.76

-44.49

-59.76

yoy growth (%)

-39.43

193.9

-25.55

370.32

NPM

-64.01

-168.61

-105.79

-80.39

