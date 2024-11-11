Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and with reference to our notice dated 26th September 2024 of Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company was closed from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to 13th November 2024 (both days inclusive). Further to our letter dated 4th November, 2024, and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e.11th November, 2024 has taken the following decisions: a) Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The said documents have been enclosed. b) The Board has accorded its consent for change of registered office of the company from the Asansol, West Bengal to Kolkata, West Bengal subject to approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot and subject to approval from applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with applicable laws. Read less.. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 11th November, 2024 had approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company along with the Limited review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept, 2024 Read less.. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 11th November, 2024, have accorded their consent to shift the registered office address from Village Palasdiha Gram, Panchgachia Road, P.O Kanyapur, Asansol - 713341, WB to 7/1, Anandilal Poddar Sarani (Russel Street), 5th Floor, Flat 5B, Kanchana Building, Kolkata 700071, WB subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal ballot and subject to approval from regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and with reference to our notice dated 25th June 2024 of Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in share of the Company was closed from 1st July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial result i.e. upto 10th August 2024 (both day inclusive) Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and with reference to our notice dated 29th March 2024 of Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company was closed from 1st April 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to 30th May 2024 (both days inclusive). a) Approved and adopted the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 b) Further, enclosed also find a declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. c) Approved and adopted the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report, Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report with all relevant annexures forming part of the Annual Report. d) Appointment of Internal Auditors e) Appointment of Secretarial Auditors f) Appointment of Cost Auditors g) Appointment of Statutory Auditors h) Appointment of Puja Guin as CS and Compliance Officer Approved Audited Financial Result of the Company for the year ended 31st march 2024 Approved annual accounts of the Company for the F.Y.31.03. 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024