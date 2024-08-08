AGM 19/09/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, we hereby enclose a summary of the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Read less.. In continuation of our earlier submission in connection with the 38th AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 19th Sept, 2024 at 12 Noon, through (VC/OAVM), please note that the members of the Company have approved the appointment of M/s Agarwal HP & Associates., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 0247038C) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the 38th AGM upto the conclusion of the 43rd AGM of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) In continuation of our letter dated 19th September, 2024, we are enclosing herewith the details of the voting result in the prescribed format along with consolidated Scrutinizers Report dated 19th September, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), regulation, 2015. Resolution no 1 to 3 as stated in the Notice of AGM dated 8th August, 2024 were passed by the shareholder with requisite majority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)