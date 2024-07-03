SectorCement
Open₹1,015
Prev. Close₹1,007.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹243.85
Day's High₹1,017.85
Day's Low₹977.05
52 Week's High₹1,093.7
52 Week's Low₹610.3
Book Value₹302.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,689.51
P/E51.7
EPS19.48
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
784.12
728.73
714.69
640.31
Net Worth
811.62
756.23
742.19
667.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,298.25
1,228.25
1,125.32
1,045.03
yoy growth (%)
5.69
9.14
7.68
7.87
Raw materials
-196.9
-142.31
-194.16
-171.37
As % of sales
15.16
11.58
17.25
16.39
Employee costs
-111.09
-108.77
-88.08
-77.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
168.12
117.14
18.95
50.47
Depreciation
-58.59
-48.67
-44.21
-40.31
Tax paid
-59.15
-41.23
-7.57
-13.83
Working capital
-13.92
117.19
9.41
-61.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.69
9.14
7.68
7.87
Op profit growth
29.67
131.05
-26.62
163.13
EBIT growth
29.06
172.4
-32.39
570.5
Net profit growth
43.57
566.86
-68.93
-270.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
N G Khaitan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K C Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anshuman Vikram Jalan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aruna Makhan
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Goel
Independent Director
Anand Daga.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PAWAN KUMAR THAKUR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Cement Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Cement Limited (MCL), was incorporated on October 27, 1976. As a B.K. Birla Group wing, the company is producing cement and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process and marketing them under the brand names of Mangalam and Birla Uttam. The Company has manufacturing plants in Morak (Rajasthan) and Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), India.The Company commenced its business on 15th January of the year 1977. The existing first plant of the company was gone to stream in March of the year 1981. Buildings, plant, machinery and railway siding of the company were revalued in January of the year 1988. In October of the year 1992, the company came out with an issue of equity shares. Commercial production in the new cement unit at Neer Shree Cement was commenced in April of the year 1994, as increased the companys capacity from 4 lacks TPA to 10 lacks TPA. MCL bagged first prize for Reclamation and Rehabilitation of Land Degradation in the North Zone during the year 1995-96 from Indian Bureau of Mines. During the year 1996-97, the company had accredited with ISO-9002 certificate in recognition of its quality systems. In view of erosion in the entire net worth of the company by reason of providing for sales tax liability not earlier provided for, the company had registered as a sick industrial company in the year 2000. In May of the year 2002, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), had declared the company as sick industrial company. In the same year of
Read More
The Mangalam Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹978.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd is ₹2689.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Cement Ltd is 51.7 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Cement Ltd is ₹610.3 and ₹1093.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.94%, 3 Years at 37.38%, 1 Year at 28.90%, 6 Month at 12.80%, 3 Month at 13.34% and 1 Month at 7.22%.
