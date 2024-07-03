iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Cement Ltd Share Price

978.1
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
Mangalam Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

1,015

Prev. Close

1,007.75

Turnover(Lac.)

243.85

Day's High

1,017.85

Day's Low

977.05

52 Week's High

1,093.7

52 Week's Low

610.3

Book Value

302.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,689.51

P/E

51.7

EPS

19.48

Divi. Yield

0.15

Mangalam Cement Ltd Corporate Action

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mangalam Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mangalam Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.93%

Non-Promoter- 10.96%

Institutions: 10.95%

Non-Institutions: 52.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mangalam Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.5

27.5

27.5

27.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

784.12

728.73

714.69

640.31

Net Worth

811.62

756.23

742.19

667.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,298.25

1,228.25

1,125.32

1,045.03

yoy growth (%)

5.69

9.14

7.68

7.87

Raw materials

-196.9

-142.31

-194.16

-171.37

As % of sales

15.16

11.58

17.25

16.39

Employee costs

-111.09

-108.77

-88.08

-77.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

168.12

117.14

18.95

50.47

Depreciation

-58.59

-48.67

-44.21

-40.31

Tax paid

-59.15

-41.23

-7.57

-13.83

Working capital

-13.92

117.19

9.41

-61.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.69

9.14

7.68

7.87

Op profit growth

29.67

131.05

-26.62

163.13

EBIT growth

29.06

172.4

-32.39

570.5

Net profit growth

43.57

566.86

-68.93

-270.69

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mangalam Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

N G Khaitan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K C Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anshuman Vikram Jalan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aruna Makhan

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Goel

Independent Director

Anand Daga.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PAWAN KUMAR THAKUR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Cement Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Cement Limited (MCL), was incorporated on October 27, 1976. As a B.K. Birla Group wing, the company is producing cement and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process and marketing them under the brand names of Mangalam and Birla Uttam. The Company has manufacturing plants in Morak (Rajasthan) and Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), India.The Company commenced its business on 15th January of the year 1977. The existing first plant of the company was gone to stream in March of the year 1981. Buildings, plant, machinery and railway siding of the company were revalued in January of the year 1988. In October of the year 1992, the company came out with an issue of equity shares. Commercial production in the new cement unit at Neer Shree Cement was commenced in April of the year 1994, as increased the companys capacity from 4 lacks TPA to 10 lacks TPA. MCL bagged first prize for Reclamation and Rehabilitation of Land Degradation in the North Zone during the year 1995-96 from Indian Bureau of Mines. During the year 1996-97, the company had accredited with ISO-9002 certificate in recognition of its quality systems. In view of erosion in the entire net worth of the company by reason of providing for sales tax liability not earlier provided for, the company had registered as a sick industrial company in the year 2000. In May of the year 2002, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), had declared the company as sick industrial company. In the same year of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Cement Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹978.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Cement Ltd is ₹2689.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Cement Ltd is 51.7 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Cement Ltd is ₹610.3 and ₹1093.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Cement Ltd?

Mangalam Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.94%, 3 Years at 37.38%, 1 Year at 28.90%, 6 Month at 12.80%, 3 Month at 13.34% and 1 Month at 7.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.94 %
Institutions - 10.96 %
Public - 52.11 %

