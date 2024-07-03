Summary

Mangalam Cement Limited (MCL), was incorporated on October 27, 1976. As a B.K. Birla Group wing, the company is producing cement and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process and marketing them under the brand names of Mangalam and Birla Uttam. The Company has manufacturing plants in Morak (Rajasthan) and Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), India.The Company commenced its business on 15th January of the year 1977. The existing first plant of the company was gone to stream in March of the year 1981. Buildings, plant, machinery and railway siding of the company were revalued in January of the year 1988. In October of the year 1992, the company came out with an issue of equity shares. Commercial production in the new cement unit at Neer Shree Cement was commenced in April of the year 1994, as increased the companys capacity from 4 lacks TPA to 10 lacks TPA. MCL bagged first prize for Reclamation and Rehabilitation of Land Degradation in the North Zone during the year 1995-96 from Indian Bureau of Mines. During the year 1996-97, the company had accredited with ISO-9002 certificate in recognition of its quality systems. In view of erosion in the entire net worth of the company by reason of providing for sales tax liability not earlier provided for, the company had registered as a sick industrial company in the year 2000. In May of the year 2002, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), had declared the company as sick industrial company. In the same year of

