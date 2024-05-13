Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of ensuing ( 48th Annual General Meeting and also for final Dividend ) from Sunday 20th July, 2024 to Saturday 27th July, 2024 ( both the days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)