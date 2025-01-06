iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

960.45
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Mangalam Cement FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

168.12

117.14

18.95

50.47

Depreciation

-58.59

-48.67

-44.21

-40.31

Tax paid

-59.15

-41.23

-7.57

-13.83

Working capital

-13.92

117.19

9.41

-61.53

Other operating items

Operating

36.46

144.41

-23.41

-65.2

Capital expenditure

131.78

177.3

61.74

109.43

Free cash flow

168.24

321.71

38.32

44.22

Equity raised

1,081.35

961.57

957.53

891.22

Investing

6.12

29.55

7.54

8.54

Financing

62.01

263.47

80.94

-37.2

Dividends paid

0

0

1.33

2

Net in cash

1,317.73

1,576.31

1,085.66

908.78

