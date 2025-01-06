Mangalam Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
168.12
117.14
18.95
50.47
Depreciation
-58.59
-48.67
-44.21
-40.31
Tax paid
-59.15
-41.23
-7.57
-13.83
Working capital
-13.92
117.19
9.41
-61.53
Other operating items
Operating
36.46
144.41
-23.41
-65.2
Capital expenditure
131.78
177.3
61.74
109.43
Free cash flow
168.24
321.71
38.32
44.22
Equity raised
1,081.35
961.57
957.53
891.22
Investing
6.12
29.55
7.54
8.54
Financing
62.01
263.47
80.94
-37.2
Dividends paid
0
0
1.33
2
Net in cash
1,317.73
1,576.31
1,085.66
908.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.