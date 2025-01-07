Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,298.25
1,228.25
1,125.32
1,045.03
yoy growth (%)
5.69
9.14
7.68
7.87
Raw materials
-196.9
-142.31
-194.16
-171.37
As % of sales
15.16
11.58
17.25
16.39
Employee costs
-111.09
-108.77
-88.08
-77.93
As % of sales
8.55
8.85
7.82
7.45
Other costs
-731.73
-777.79
-756.79
-678.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.36
63.32
67.25
64.89
Operating profit
258.52
199.36
86.28
117.59
OPM
19.91
16.23
7.66
11.25
Depreciation
-58.59
-48.67
-44.21
-40.31
Interest expense
-64.72
-63.27
-47.27
-47.48
Other income
32.91
29.72
24.15
20.68
Profit before tax
168.12
117.14
18.95
50.47
Taxes
-59.15
-41.23
-7.57
-13.83
Tax rate
-35.18
-35.2
-39.96
-27.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
108.97
75.9
11.38
36.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
108.97
75.9
11.38
36.63
yoy growth (%)
43.57
566.86
-68.93
-270.69
NPM
8.39
6.17
1.01
3.5
