Mangalam Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

971.05
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Cement Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,298.25

1,228.25

1,125.32

1,045.03

yoy growth (%)

5.69

9.14

7.68

7.87

Raw materials

-196.9

-142.31

-194.16

-171.37

As % of sales

15.16

11.58

17.25

16.39

Employee costs

-111.09

-108.77

-88.08

-77.93

As % of sales

8.55

8.85

7.82

7.45

Other costs

-731.73

-777.79

-756.79

-678.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.36

63.32

67.25

64.89

Operating profit

258.52

199.36

86.28

117.59

OPM

19.91

16.23

7.66

11.25

Depreciation

-58.59

-48.67

-44.21

-40.31

Interest expense

-64.72

-63.27

-47.27

-47.48

Other income

32.91

29.72

24.15

20.68

Profit before tax

168.12

117.14

18.95

50.47

Taxes

-59.15

-41.23

-7.57

-13.83

Tax rate

-35.18

-35.2

-39.96

-27.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

108.97

75.9

11.38

36.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

108.97

75.9

11.38

36.63

yoy growth (%)

43.57

566.86

-68.93

-270.69

NPM

8.39

6.17

1.01

3.5

