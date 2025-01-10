Mangalam Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.5
27.5
27.5
27.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
784.12
728.73
714.69
640.31
Net Worth
811.62
756.23
742.19
667.81
Minority Interest
Debt
607.47
621.47
628.22
632.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
225.38
217.05
221.25
206.31
Total Liabilities
1,644.47
1,594.75
1,591.66
1,506.31
Fixed Assets
1,207.83
1,187.03
1,151.27
1,092.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
83.98
78.18
104.5
71.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
139.44
152.97
162.96
178.21
Networking Capital
58.14
34.04
19.48
-1.66
Inventories
307.6
256.82
203.33
224.31
Inventory Days
63.06
Sundry Debtors
34.48
37
36.62
38.87
Debtor Days
10.92
Other Current Assets
278.92
288.63
279.32
264.73
Sundry Creditors
-237.89
-254.37
-178.38
-201.6
Creditor Days
56.67
Other Current Liabilities
-324.97
-294.04
-321.41
-327.98
Cash
155.08
142.52
153.45
165.95
Total Assets
1,644.47
1,594.74
1,591.66
1,506.3
