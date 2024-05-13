Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st May, 2024 Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of ensuing ( 48th Annual General Meeting and also for final Dividend ) from Sunday 20th July, 2024 to Saturday 27th July, 2024 ( both the days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) This has reference to our earlier letter dated 1st May, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed (revised) from Sunday, 21st July, 2024 to Saturday, 27th July, 2024 (Both day inclusive) for the purpose of 48th AGM and also for Final Dividend. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)