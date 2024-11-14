iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Cement Ltd Board Meeting

941.9
(-1.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Mangalam Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MANGALAM CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Re-appointment of shri Kamal Chand Jain as Non Executive Independent Director for a Second term of five (5) consecutive years w.e.f 19th September, 2024. We wish to inform that Shri Nand Gopal Khaitan and Shri Gaurav Goel have been appointed as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non Independent Director w,e,f 10th September, 2024 , subject to shareholders approval through Postal Ballot. We wish to inform that Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved adoption of MOA and AOA, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 10th September, 2024 has considered and approved the followings: (1) Re-appointed Shri Kamal Chand Jain as Non -Executive Independent Director for another period of 5 (five) consecutive years, we.f 19th September, 2024 till 18th September, 2029 among other Agenda items Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
MANGALAM CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Cement Limited will be held on Monday 5th day of August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today, i.e. 5th August, 2024, have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following: 1) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as recommended by Audit Committee; 2) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee have appointed Mrs. Himalyani Gupta as an Additional Director of the Company in the category Non-Executive Independent Director, with effect from 5th August, 2024 for a tenure of 5 years, subject to approval of the Shareholders. Her brief profile is enclosed. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:15 P.M. IST and concluded at 02:05 P.M. IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202420 Apr 2024
MANGALAM CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Cement Limited will be held on Wednesday, 1st day of May, 2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares for the year ended 31 March, 2024. Board in its meeting held today considered payment of Dividend at the rate of Rs. 1.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024) The register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the company will be closed for the purpose of ensuring 48th AGM (27th July, 2024) from Sunday, 20th July, 2024 to Saturday, 27th July, 2024, Both day inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
MANGALAM CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mangalam Cement Limited will be held on Saturday 27th day of January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

