Mangalam Cement Ltd AGM

944.5
(-0.40%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Mangalam Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Jul 20241 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st May, 2024 The register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the company will be closed for the purpose of ensuring 48th AGM (27th July, 2024) from Sunday, 20th July, 2024 to Saturday, 27th July, 2024, Both day inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of ensuing ( 48th Annual General Meeting and also for final Dividend ) from Sunday 20th July, 2024 to Saturday 27th July, 2024 ( both the days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) This has reference to our earlier letter dated 1st May, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed (revised) from Sunday, 21st July, 2024 to Saturday, 27th July, 2024 (Both day inclusive) for the purpose of 48th AGM and also for Final Dividend. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024) The 48th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of the Members of Mangalam Cement Limited was held on Saturday 27th July, 2024 at 2:00 PM ( IST) and concluded at 3:22 PM (IST) including time allowed for e-voting at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

