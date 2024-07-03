iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Share Price

355.1
(0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open352.8
  • Day's High356
  • 52 Wk High385.65
  • Prev. Close352.8
  • Day's Low350.85
  • 52 Wk Low 291.3
  • Turnover (lac)72.19
  • P/E150.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value254.9
  • EPS2.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,682.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

352.8

Prev. Close

352.8

Turnover(Lac.)

72.19

Day's High

356

Day's Low

350.85

52 Week's High

385.65

52 Week's Low

291.3

Book Value

254.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,682.61

P/E

150.04

EPS

2.35

Divi. Yield

0

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.01%

Non-Promoter- 22.11%

Institutions: 22.10%

Non-Institutions: 5.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

357.16

357.16

357.16

815.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,777.6

8,626.68

8,535.95

6,557.28

Net Worth

9,134.76

8,983.84

8,893.11

7,372.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

7,342.36

5,805.35

yoy growth (%)

26.47

Raw materials

-1,755.32

-1,066.87

As % of sales

23.9

18.37

Employee costs

-455.83

-403.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

101.19

99.49

Depreciation

-651.56

-587.33

Tax paid

-46.03

-76.71

Working capital

-127.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.47

Op profit growth

-7.78

EBIT growth

-18.5

Net profit growth

142.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,732.89

10,586.17

9,318.03

7,488.84

6,793.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,732.89

10,586.17

9,318.03

7,488.84

6,793.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.49

13.21

37.22

33.84

36.71

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hiren Patel

Managing Director

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy

Non Executive Director

Kaushikbhai Patel.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavna Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Achal Bakeri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruta Sanghavi

Independent Director

Shishir B Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

Summary

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Limited was originally incorporated on 08 February 1999 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956, with the name Infra Cement India Private Limited in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed to Lafarge India Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued upon change of name by the RoC on 25 May 1999. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 02 November 1999. Subsequently, pursuant to Resolution dated 16 April 2003 status of the Company changed from deemed Public Limited Company to Private Limited Company. Accordingly, the Company became a Private Limited Company with effect from 16 April 2003 Thereafter, pursuant to resolution dated 26 February 2016, the Company once again got converted to a Public Limited Company resulting in change of name to Lafarge India Limited on 12 March 2016. Pursuant to divestment by erstwhile Shareholders in the Company in 2016 and resolution dated 08 March 2017 passed by the Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited issued by the RoC on 10 March 2017.The Company is a part of Indias leading business conglomerate, Nirma Group, which forayed into cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan. Today, the Company has nearly 11 cement plants, comprising 5 integrated units, 5 grinding units and 1 blending unit, in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in East India and R
Company FAQs

What is the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹355.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is ₹12682.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is 150.04 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is ₹291.3 and ₹385.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd?

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.88%, 3 Years at -10.50%, 1 Year at -3.26%, 6 Month at -1.07%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.02 %
Institutions - 22.11 %
Public - 5.87 %

