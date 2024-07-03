Summary

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Limited was originally incorporated on 08 February 1999 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956, with the name Infra Cement India Private Limited in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed to Lafarge India Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued upon change of name by the RoC on 25 May 1999. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 02 November 1999. Subsequently, pursuant to Resolution dated 16 April 2003 status of the Company changed from deemed Public Limited Company to Private Limited Company. Accordingly, the Company became a Private Limited Company with effect from 16 April 2003 Thereafter, pursuant to resolution dated 26 February 2016, the Company once again got converted to a Public Limited Company resulting in change of name to Lafarge India Limited on 12 March 2016. Pursuant to divestment by erstwhile Shareholders in the Company in 2016 and resolution dated 08 March 2017 passed by the Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited issued by the RoC on 10 March 2017.The Company is a part of Indias leading business conglomerate, Nirma Group, which forayed into cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan. Today, the Company has nearly 11 cement plants, comprising 5 integrated units, 5 grinding units and 1 blending unit, in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in East India and R

