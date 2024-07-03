Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹352.8
Prev. Close₹352.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹72.19
Day's High₹356
Day's Low₹350.85
52 Week's High₹385.65
52 Week's Low₹291.3
Book Value₹254.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,682.61
P/E150.04
EPS2.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
357.16
357.16
357.16
815.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,777.6
8,626.68
8,535.95
6,557.28
Net Worth
9,134.76
8,983.84
8,893.11
7,372.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7,342.36
5,805.35
yoy growth (%)
26.47
Raw materials
-1,755.32
-1,066.87
As % of sales
23.9
18.37
Employee costs
-455.83
-403.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
101.19
99.49
Depreciation
-651.56
-587.33
Tax paid
-46.03
-76.71
Working capital
-127.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.47
Op profit growth
-7.78
EBIT growth
-18.5
Net profit growth
142.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,732.89
10,586.17
9,318.03
7,488.84
6,793.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,732.89
10,586.17
9,318.03
7,488.84
6,793.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.49
13.21
37.22
33.84
36.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hiren Patel
Managing Director
Jayakumar Krishnaswamy
Non Executive Director
Kaushikbhai Patel.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavna Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Achal Bakeri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruta Sanghavi
Independent Director
Shishir B Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Limited was originally incorporated on 08 February 1999 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 1956, with the name Infra Cement India Private Limited in Mumbai. The name of the Company changed to Lafarge India Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued upon change of name by the RoC on 25 May 1999. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 02 November 1999. Subsequently, pursuant to Resolution dated 16 April 2003 status of the Company changed from deemed Public Limited Company to Private Limited Company. Accordingly, the Company became a Private Limited Company with effect from 16 April 2003 Thereafter, pursuant to resolution dated 26 February 2016, the Company once again got converted to a Public Limited Company resulting in change of name to Lafarge India Limited on 12 March 2016. Pursuant to divestment by erstwhile Shareholders in the Company in 2016 and resolution dated 08 March 2017 passed by the Shareholders, name of the Company was changed to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited issued by the RoC on 10 March 2017.The Company is a part of Indias leading business conglomerate, Nirma Group, which forayed into cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan. Today, the Company has nearly 11 cement plants, comprising 5 integrated units, 5 grinding units and 1 blending unit, in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in East India and R
Read More
The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹355.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is ₹12682.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is 150.04 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd is ₹291.3 and ₹385.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.88%, 3 Years at -10.50%, 1 Year at -3.26%, 6 Month at -1.07%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -4.10%.
