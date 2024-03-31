To the Members of

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial

statements of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (the

"Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March

31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including

Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in

Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended,

and notes to the standalone financial statements, including

material accounting policy information and other explanatory

information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial

statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial

statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and

fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards

prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind

AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its

profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity

and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements

in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified

under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under

those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with

the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the

standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act

and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the

Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by

us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional

judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,

2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit

of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming

our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion

on these matters. We have determined the matters described

below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our

report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Recognition, Measurement and Presentation of Litigations, Claims receivable and Contingent Liabilities: Our audit procedures in respect of this area included but not limited to the following: (a) Claim receivable under the Industrial Promotional Assistance scheme related to Mejia Cement Plant: 1. Understood the process, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the approval, recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, litigations, claims and contingent liabilities. The Company has an outstanding litigation with respect to Claims receivable from Government of West Bengal under the West Bengal Incentive Scheme 2004. Outstanding claim receivable as at March 31,2024 amounts to 427.14 Crores (Gross) In FY 2022-23, considering the lapse of time and uncertainty about the timing of the recovery of incentive amount, the Company has recorded a provision for time value of money amounting to 238.22 crores determined on the basis of Expected Credit Loss methodology as per Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments. [Refer Note 55 to the standalone financial statements]. 2. Obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the Company by reading the minutes of the meetings of Board of Directors and discussing the developments during the year for key litigations with Head of Legal and Compliance and with other Senior Management personnel. (b) Contingent liabilities and other litigations: 3. Verified the completeness of the litigations and claims by examining, on a test check basis, the Companys legal expenses. The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions, exposing it to a variety of different laws, regulations, and interpretations thereof. In such an environment, there is an inherent risk of litigation. 4. Evaluated managements assessment of determination of provision for time value of money determined on the basis of expected credit loss methodology, evaluated the reasonableness of expected credit loss amount and assessed whether the requirements of applicable accounting principles have been complied. Further, the Company has disclosed significant open legal cases with respect to Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT) [Refer Note 48(c) to the standalone financial statements], and other material contingent liabilities [Refer Note 48 to the standalone financial statements]. 5. Involved our internal tax experts to challenge the Management judgement and rationale with respect to tax provisions not made in the books of account or disclosed as contingent liability or cases where outflow of resources is remote and do not warrant any disclosure. Given the complexity and magnitude of potential exposures to the Company, the assessment of the existence of legal or constructive obligation and analysis of the probability of the related outflow of resources involves significant judgement by the management. 6. Read the correspondence from Court authorities and considered legal opinion obtained by the Management from external law firms to evaluate the basis for recognition of fiscal incentives receivable and the basis for recognising expected credit loss towards the contingent claims in the standalone financial statements. We also tested the independence, objectivity and competence of such management experts involved. Due to the level of judgement and uncertainty involved in assessing and estimating the amounts of fiscal incentive receivable, the amount of provisions to be recognised towards contingent claims and the related disclosure of contingent liabilities required as per relevant standards, this is considered to be a key audit matter. 7. Obtained direct legal confirmations for significant matters from the law firms handling such matters to corroborate managements conclusions. 8. We also considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures made in relation to litigations, claims receivable and contingent liabilities as per applicable accounting standards.

2 Revenue Recognition: Discounts and Rebates: Refer to the disclosures related to Revenue recognition in Note 39 to the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures, in respect of this matter included but not limited to the following: The Company records revenue net of such discounts and rebates as required under Ind AS 115- Revenue from contracts with customers. The Company sells cement in various states through its dealers. The Company gives various types of discounts and rebates to these dealers through various scheme based on the market conditions and competition. 1. Verified whether accounting policy adopted by the Company is in accordance with Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers. Due to the Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the estimation of the various types of discounts and rebates to be recognized based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be judgmental and involve significant estimation by the management, therefore this is considered to be a key audit matter. 2. Performed procedures to understand the process and assess the design and implementation of and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls on test check basis related to the calculation, approval, recording and payments of rebates and discounts and the estimates for the year end provisions in accordance with the discount schemes approved by the Head of Department. 3. Re-calculated the discounts and rebates for certain schemes on test check basis to verify the estimated amount computed by the management. 4. Verified on test check basis, the subsequent payments made against the year-end provision and also verified the actual payments made against the previous year provision to test the reasonableness of the management estimation process. 5. Verified any reversal/ utilisation of discounts and rebates during the year and analysed the rationale for the same to check the appropriateness of provisions. 6. Verified on a test check basis, manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items and examining the underlying documentation. 7. Verified the ageing for the discount payables under the schemes outstanding at the year end. 8. Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statement in relation to rebates and discounts as required by applicable accounting standards.

3 Ready Mix Concrete Cash Generating Unit (RMX CGU) Goodwill annual impairment assessment: Our key audit procedures, in respect of this matter included but not limited to the following: The Company carries goodwill related to Ready Mix Concrete Cash Generating Unit (RMX CGU) in its standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024. (Refer Note 5 of the standalone financial statements). In terms of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets, the carrying amount of the RMX CGU (including goodwill) is compared with the recoverable amount of the RMX CGU. In determining the fair value/ value in use of RMX CGU units, the Company has applied significant judgment in estimating future revenues, operating profit margins, long-term growth rate and discount rates. The carrying value of goodwill is tested annually for impairment. The Company performed its annual impairment test of goodwill and determined that there was no impairment. Key assumptions concerning the impairment test are disclosed in Note 5 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. 1. Obtained an understanding from the Management with respect to processes and design and implementation of and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls exercised by the Company to perform annual impairment test related to Goodwill. Due to the magnitude of the carrying value of goodwill and significant judgments involved in performing impairment test, this matter has been identified as Key Audit Matter. 2. Obtained the impairment analysis model from the Management and reviewed their calculations and the basis of their conclusions. 3. Verified the inputs used in the Model by examining the underlying data and validating the future projections by comparing past projections with actual results, including discussions with management. 4. Assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions used and appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied. Tested the discount rate and long-term growth rates used in the forecast including comparison to economic and industry forecasts where appropriate. 5. Performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions to assess potential impact of downside in the underlying cash flow forecasts and assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by the Management. 6. Compared the recoverable amount as determined by the Management with the carrying amount of the RMX CGU (including goodwill) to evaluate impairment, if any. 7. Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management is in accordance with Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other

information. The other information comprises the Boards report

and Management discussion and Analysis etc but does not

include the standalone financial statements and our auditors

report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not

cover the other information and we do not express any form of

assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial

statements, our responsibility is to read the other information

and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is

materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements

or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to

be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed,

we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other

information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing

to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

OF DIRECTORS FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is

responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial

statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,

financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally

accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified

under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes

maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance

with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets

of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and

other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate

accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that

are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and

maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were

operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness

of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and

presentation of the standalone financial statement that give

a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement,

whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing

the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing,

as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the

going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors

either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations,

or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free

from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and

to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable

assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that

an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a

material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise

from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to

influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of

these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors

responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

OTHER MATTER

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the

Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters

specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and

explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required

by law have been kept by the Company so far as it

appears from our examination of those books except

for the matters stated in the paragraph (g)(vi) below

on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss including other comprehensive income, the

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of

Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement

with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial

statements comply with the Accounting Standards

specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received

from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on

record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors

are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being

appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of

the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of

accounts and other matters connected therewith

are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting

under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h(vi) below on

reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial

controls with reference to standalone financial

statements of the Company and the operating

effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in

the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of

the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in

our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of

pending litigations on its financial position in its

standalone financial statements - Refer Note 48

& 55 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term

contracts including derivative contracts for

which there were any material foreseeable

losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required

to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief,

no funds have been advanced or loaned

or invested (either from borrowed funds

or share premium or any other sources or

kind of funds) by the Company to or in any

other person(s) or entity(ies), including

foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with

the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary

shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in

other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

provide any guarantee, security or the like

on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds have been received by the Company

from any person(s) or entity(ies), including

foreign entities (Funding Parties), with

the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, as on the date of

this audit report, that the Company shall,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in

other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

provide any guarantee, security or the like

on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed

that have been considered reasonable

and appropriate in the circumstances,

and according to the information and

explanations provided to us by the

Management in this regard nothing has

come to our notice that has caused us to

believe that the representations under

sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as

provided under (1) and (2) above, contain

any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any

dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has

used an accounting software for maintaining its

books of account during the year ended March

31 2024 which has a feature of recording audit

trail (edit log) facility. However, the audit trail

feature was not enabled at the database level

during the year in respect of the accounting

software to log any direct data changes as

described in Note 60 to the Standalone Financial

Statements.

Further, the audit trail facility has been operated

throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded

in the accounting software except at the database level, as

stated above.

Further, during the course of our examination, we did not

come across any instance of the audit trail feature being

tampered with in the accounting software.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations

given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to

its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under

Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules

thereunder.

Place: Mumbai For M S K A & Associates Date: April 30, 2024 Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Siddharth Iyer Partner Membership No. 116084 UDIN: 24116084BKCOAJ9790

ANNEXUREA

To the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise

professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of

the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive

to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient

and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The

risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting

from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as

fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,

misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to

the audit in order to design audit procedures that are

appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our

opinion on whether the company has adequate internal

financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements in place and the operating effectiveness of

such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used

and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and

related disclosures made by management and Board of

Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board

of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a

material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions

that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material

uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our

auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone

financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate,

to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the

audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors

report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content

of the standalone financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the standalone financial

statements represent the underlying transactions and

events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding,

among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the

audit and significant audit findings, including any significant

deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement

that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements

regarding independence, and to communicate with them all

relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought

to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related

safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with

governance, we determine those matters that were of most

significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements

for the year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore, the key

audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report

unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the

matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine

that a matter should not be communicated in our report because

the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be

expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such

communication.

ANNEXUREB

To Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited for

the year ended march 31, 2024

i. (a) A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, investment property and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment, investment property and right of use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for

Sr. No. Description of Property Gross carrying value (Amount in Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company 1 Freehold Land 16.38 Sidhi Vinayak Cement Private Limited No 2019-20 Pursuant to the Honble High Court of Gujarat Order dated June 2, 2015, Sidhi Vinayak Cement Private Limited has been amalgamated along with its Nimbol Cement Plant with Nirma Limited. Subsequently, pursuant to the Orders of the Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad and Mumbai dated November 25, 2019, and January 9, 2020 said Nimbol Cement Plant got demerged under the scheme of arrangement from Nirma Limited and merged into the Company. Transfer of name under Government records of the above title deeds related to Lands situated at Nimbol Cement Plant are under progress. 2 Freehold Land 0.46 Nirma Limited No 2019-20 3 Freehold Land 0.43 Nirma Limited & Sidhi Vinayak Cement Private Limited No 2019-20 4 Freehold Land 27.38 Lafarge Aggregate and Concrete India Private Limited No 2014-15 Pursuant to the Honble High Court of Bombay Order dated February 13, 2015, Lafarge Aggregate and Concrete India Private Limited has been amalgamated with the Company, however, transfer of name under Government records are under progress. 5 Leasehold Land 7.10 Lafarge Aggregate and Concrete India Private Limited No 2014-15

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment

(including right-of-use-assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of

the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company

for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder.

Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties and stocks-in-transit) has been physically verified by the management

during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them and in

respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage

and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of

its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or

more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

ii. (b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from Banks /

financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of

audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ financial institutions are in

agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans

to other entities. During the year the Company has not stood guarantee and provided security to any other entity.

(A) The details of such loans or advances to Joint Ventures is as follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Joint Ventures 0.01 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Joint Ventures 2.72

(B) The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to parties other than Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and

Associates are as follows:

Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others 1.13 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others 4.09

iii. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and the terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loan and investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. However, the loan and interest has been fully provided for in the standalone financial statements with respect to Joint Venture amounting to 2.72 Crores. During the year, the Company has not provided guarantees or securities to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

iii. (c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loan given to joint venture are repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded such loans or interest. Accordingly, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular [Refer reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) below].

iii. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans and advances in the nature of loans are repayable on demand and the Company has not demanded such loans and advances during the year.

iii. (e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted is repayable on demand and the same has not been demanded by the Company during the year. In the current year, loan given to subsidiary amounting to 1,229.50 Crores has been converted to equity shares during the year.

iii. (f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 2.72 Crores Nil 2.72 Crores - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A+B) 2.72 Crores Nil 2.72 Crores Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 39.95% 0% 39.95%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Actis accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of sections 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments and, guarantees, and security have been complied with by the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31,2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

vii. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( In crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Central Excise Act 1944 Disallowance of Cenvat credit on goods/services 16.26 2003-2004 to 2017-2018 Various Appellate Authorities Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.43 Crores. The Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty/ Additional excise duty on Not For Retail (NFR) sales 4.90 2008-2009 to 2011-2012 Various Appellate Authorities The Central Excise Act 1944 Other excise dues 9.66 2006-2007 to 2017-2018 Various Appellate Authorities The Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Central Sales Tax 0.06 2007-2008, 2010-2011, 2012-2013, 2015-2016 Various Appellate Authorities Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.04 Crores. Various State Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 2.92 1999-2000 to 2002-2003, 2013-2014 to 2015-2016 Various Appellate Authorities Amount is net of payment made under protest of 5.50 Crores. Various State VAT Tax Act Value Added Tax 17.02 2010-2011 to 2017-2018 Various Appellate Authorities Amount is net of payment made under protest of 10.97 Crores. The Customs Act, 1961 Customs Duty 14.44 1996-1997 Assistant Commissioner Customs, Mumbai Finance Act 1994 Service Tax liability on income earned from own your wagon Scheme 0.82 2005-2006 to 2011-2012 and 2017-2018 Various Appellate Authorities Finance Act 1994 Service Tax liability on VSAT charges 1.65 2010-2011 to 2015-2016 Addl. Commissioner, Kolkata Finance Act 1994 Service Tax liability on reverse charge on DMF & NMET 0.54 2016-2017 to 2017-2018 Commissioner (Appeals), Jodhpur Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.06 Crores. Finance Act 1994 Service Tax liability on reverse charge 0.05 2016-2017 to 2017-2018 CESTAT, Delhi Amount is net of payment made under protest of 18,600. SGST Act 2017 Transitional credit of VAT into SGST 0.05 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner, State Tax Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.06 Crores. IGST Act 2017 Imposition of Tax and Penalty 0.06 2018-2019 Deputy Commissioner SGST Amount is net of payment made under protest of 29,144. SGST Act 2017 Transitional credit of entry tax into CGST 2017-2018 Senior Joint Commissioner, SGST Amount in dispute amounts to 45,160 Entry tax Disputed demand in respect of Entry Tax by various tax authorities 32.28 2000-2001 to 2004-2005, 2006-2007 to 2016-2017 Various Appellate Authorities Amount is net of payment made under protest of 10.84 Crores. GST Act 2017 Denial of ITC on ineligible input 1.19 2017-18 to 2020-2021 Assistant Commissioner, Hyderabad Rural STU-2 Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.01 Crores. GST Act 2017 Denial of ITC on ineligible input and difference in Outward Liability 1.56 2018-2019 Proper Officer, Chennai GST Act 2017 Delayed payment of GST under reverse charge on Environment cess and Infrastructure Development Cess 3.81 2017-2022 Commissioner (Preventive), Chhattisgarh GST Act 2017 Reversal of ITC & Non Payment of RCM 2017-2018 Proper Officer, Orissa Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.03 Crores. GST Act 2017 Transitional credit of secondary and higher secondary education cess into CGST 0.03 2017-2018 Proper Officer, Jharkhand GST Act 2017 Ineligible ITC, interest and penalty on short payment of GST on RCM 0.20 2018-2019 Proper Officer, Orissa GST Act 2017 Ineligible ITC, interest and penalty on non payment of GST on RCM 0.52 2017-2018 Proper Officer, Orissa Amount is net of payment made under protest of 0.03 Crores. GST Act 2017 Ineligible ITC, interest and penalty on ineligible ITC 92.29 2017-2018 to 2021-2022 Various Appellate Authorities Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 60.47 2012-2013 Income Tax Appellate Amount is net of payment made of 33.32 Crores For the stated amount, a stay has been obtained from the jurisdictional AO Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.18 2018-19 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.12 2006-07 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.21 2007-08 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 51.90 2012-13 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 24.45 2020-21 CIT (A) Land Tax Land Tax 13.37 2007-2014 Supreme Court Challenged Land Tax levied by Rajasthan Govt. on Mineral bearing land. Land Tax Land Tax 12.92 2020-2021 Rajasthan High Court Imposition of Land Tax in CCP & NCP Electricity Levy of cess on generation of electricity through DG sets challenged 2.23 2006-2021 Supreme Court Conversion Charges Conversion charges 0.50 2017-2018 Chittorgarh District Court Conversion charges regarding agricultural lands converted for Industrial usage Electricity Cross Subsidy Dispute with CSPDCL, Chhattisgarh 12.38 2013-2014 Chhattisgarh High Court Mines - Development Surcharge Development Surcharge 15.91 2012-2013 to 2022-2023 Supreme Court Development Surcharge (Environment & Health Cess) for limestone extracted from CCP Mines Mines - Development Surcharge & Infra Development Cess Development Surcharge & Infra Development Cess 2.77 2013-2014 Supreme Court Challenge of Levy of Health & Environment Development Cess on Royalty by Govt. of Rajasthan

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books Account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis or there are no funds raised during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXUREC

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report

of even date to the Members of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March

31,2024]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER

CLAUSE (I) OF SUB SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (THE "ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference

to standalone financial statements of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction

with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company, has, in all material respects,

an adequate internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements and such internal financial

controls with reference to standalone financial statements were

operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal

control with reference to standalone financial statements

criteria established by the Company considering the essential

components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

(the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors

are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal

financial controls based on the internal control with reference

to standalone financial statements criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal

control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include

the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls that were operating effectively for

ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business,

including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of

its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the

timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required

under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys

internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in

accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under

section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit

of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan

and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements was established and maintained

and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit

evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements and their

operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements included

obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with

reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk

that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the

design and operating effectiveness of internal control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the

auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of

material misstatement of the standalone financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient

and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on

the Companys internal financial controls with reference to

standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH

REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to

standalone financial statements is a process designed to

provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of

financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial

control with reference to standalone financial statements

includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the

maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and

fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the

company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions

are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone

financial statements in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the

company are being made only in accordance with authorizations

of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection

of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys

assets that could have a material effect on the standalone

financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of

controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur

and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the

internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the

internal financial control with reference to standalone financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in

conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or

procedures may deteriorate.