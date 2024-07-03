Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,732.89
10,586.17
9,318.03
7,488.84
6,793.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,732.89
10,586.17
9,318.03
7,488.84
6,793.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.49
13.21
37.22
33.84
36.71
Total Income
10,766.38
10,599.38
9,355.25
7,522.68
6,829.94
Total Expenditure
9,109.18
9,781.59
7,816.47
6,028.34
5,496.1
PBIDT
1,657.2
817.79
1,538.78
1,494.34
1,333.85
Interest
532.63
511.9
569.92
664.04
419.22
PBDT
1,124.57
305.89
968.86
830.3
914.63
Depreciation
918.64
951.13
917.96
793.79
527.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
44.34
2.89
52.14
35.16
89.85
Deferred Tax
14.22
-663.99
-33.32
27.3
47.65
Reported Profit After Tax
147.37
15.86
32.08
-25.95
249.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
147.37
15.86
32.08
-25.95
249.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-403.98
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
147.37
419.84
32.08
-25.95
249.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.13
0.44
0.93
-0.82
10.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
357.16
357.16
357.16
315.09
242.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.44
7.72
16.51
19.95
19.63
PBDTM(%)
10.47
2.88
10.39
11.08
13.46
PATM(%)
1.37
0.14
0.34
-0.34
3.66
According to Nuvoco Vistas, the lenders accepted the resolution plan of its subsidiary Vanya Corporation on Monday.Read More
