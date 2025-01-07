Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7,342.36
5,805.35
yoy growth (%)
26.47
Raw materials
-1,755.32
-1,066.87
As % of sales
23.9
18.37
Employee costs
-455.83
-403.8
As % of sales
6.2
6.95
Other costs
-4,098.07
-3,214.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.81
55.36
Operating profit
1,033.14
1,120.32
OPM
14.07
19.29
Depreciation
-651.56
-587.33
Interest expense
-401.15
-516.91
Other income
120.76
83.41
Profit before tax
101.19
99.49
Taxes
-46.03
-76.71
Tax rate
-45.48
-77.1
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
55.16
22.78
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
55.16
22.78
yoy growth (%)
142.14
NPM
0.75
0.39
