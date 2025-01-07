iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

354.95
(1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:59:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

7,342.36

5,805.35

yoy growth (%)

26.47

Raw materials

-1,755.32

-1,066.87

As % of sales

23.9

18.37

Employee costs

-455.83

-403.8

As % of sales

6.2

6.95

Other costs

-4,098.07

-3,214.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.81

55.36

Operating profit

1,033.14

1,120.32

OPM

14.07

19.29

Depreciation

-651.56

-587.33

Interest expense

-401.15

-516.91

Other income

120.76

83.41

Profit before tax

101.19

99.49

Taxes

-46.03

-76.71

Tax rate

-45.48

-77.1

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

55.16

22.78

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

55.16

22.78

yoy growth (%)

142.14

NPM

0.75

0.39

