Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.42
10.23
-3.67
Op profit growth
2.47
12.59
41.35
EBIT growth
-11.37
-13.08
70.2
Net profit growth
-223.62
-110.41
-1,041.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.06
19.5
19.09
13.01
EBIT margin
6.66
9.35
11.86
6.71
Net profit margin
0.34
-0.34
3.66
-0.37
RoCE
3.57
4.79
7.03
RoNW
0.09
-0.1
1.21
RoA
0.04
-0.04
0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.9
-0.82
10.28
-1.32
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-24.8
-26.01
-11.49
-26.21
Book value per share
246.98
232.43
217.82
249.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
438.33
P/CEPS
-15.9
P/B
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
12.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-36.97
-171.09
-35.55
-259.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.07
23.51
27.15
Inventory days
34.87
32.05
31.9
Creditor days
-54.26
-60.28
-59.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-1.05
-1.92
-1.03
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.99
0.75
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
3.62
4.97
3.08
4.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.77
-16.11
-18.1
-20.48
Employee costs
-6.22
-6.43
-5.95
-5.4
Other costs
-62.94
-57.94
-56.84
-61.09
According to Nuvoco Vistas, the lenders accepted the resolution plan of its subsidiary Vanya Corporation on Monday.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.