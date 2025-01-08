Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
357.16
357.16
357.16
815.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,777.6
8,626.68
8,535.95
6,557.28
Net Worth
9,134.76
8,983.84
8,893.11
7,372.34
Minority Interest
Debt
3,129.13
3,358.72
3,727.61
5,679.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,298.48
1,339.76
1,777.24
1,766.07
Total Liabilities
13,562.37
13,682.32
14,397.96
14,818.06
Fixed Assets
10,373.48
10,366.55
10,488.82
10,747.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,500.78
2,271.28
2,456.81
2,581.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
301.97
336.48
310.34
305.07
Networking Capital
-699.23
527.76
1,049.32
741.82
Inventories
665.98
706.94
768.45
502.04
Inventory Days
38.2
31.56
Sundry Debtors
696.5
606.79
459.15
387.34
Debtor Days
22.82
24.35
Other Current Assets
1,128.9
2,289.16
2,368.62
2,112.6
Sundry Creditors
-1,344.9
-1,229.3
-958.92
-836.55
Creditor Days
47.66
52.59
Other Current Liabilities
-1,845.71
-1,845.83
-1,587.98
-1,423.6
Cash
85.37
180.25
92.67
442.69
Total Assets
13,562.37
13,682.32
14,397.96
14,818.06
According to Nuvoco Vistas, the lenders accepted the resolution plan of its subsidiary Vanya Corporation on Monday.Read More
