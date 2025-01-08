iifl-logo-icon 1
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Nuvoco Vistas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Intimation regarding proposal for incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary company
Board Meeting23 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with limited review reports) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please refer the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with limited review reports) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As informed vide our letter no. Sec/45/2024-25 dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Connected/Designated Persons is closed from July 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to August 2 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly refer the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. As informed vide our letter no. Sec/182/2023-24 dated March 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Connected/Designated Persons is closed from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to May 2 2024 (both days inclusive). We request you to take the above on record. Kindly refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting29 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with limited review reports) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. As informed vide our letter no. Sec/134/2023-24 dated December 29 2023 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Connected/Designated Persons is closed from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to January 31 2024 (both days inclusive). We request you to take the above on record. Kindly refer the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Nirma Group Outbids Ambuja for Vadraj Cement

8 Jan 2025|11:29 AM

According to Nuvoco Vistas, the lenders accepted the resolution plan of its subsidiary Vanya Corporation on Monday.

