|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|As per the attachment Kindly refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) Summary of the proceedings and voting results of the 25th AGM held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
According to Nuvoco Vistas, the lenders accepted the resolution plan of its subsidiary Vanya Corporation on Monday.Read More
