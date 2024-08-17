iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Share Price

33.1
(-0.45%)
Apr 20, 2023|03:55:50 PM

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

32.9

Prev. Close

33.25

Turnover(Lac.)

57.87

Day's High

33.35

Day's Low

32.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

53.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

295.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:32 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.47%

Foreign: 28.47%

Indian: 40.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 30.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

89.31

88.25

88.13

86.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

385.9

366.73

325.58

291.53

Net Worth

475.21

454.98

413.71

378.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

703.44

565.69

584.75

536.34

yoy growth (%)

24.35

-3.25

9.02

23.47

Raw materials

-91.58

-104.37

-85.01

-91.63

As % of sales

13.02

18.45

14.53

17.08

Employee costs

-45.1

-43.15

-42.24

-35.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.86

48.66

64.88

31.9

Depreciation

-10.44

-10.56

-10.79

-9.5

Tax paid

-10.69

-18.11

-22.47

1.35

Working capital

26.59

44.33

48.97

10.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.35

-3.25

9.02

23.47

Op profit growth

-30.5

-28.25

134.31

-200.58

EBIT growth

-34.53

-25.09

104.69

-214.37

Net profit growth

-33.99

-27.96

27.5

-203.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

565.69

584.76

563.24

554.56

492.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

18.21

58.31

Net Sales

565.69

584.76

563.24

536.35

434.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.76

7.55

15.9

17.03

6.21

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M N Mehta

Executive Vice Chairman

Jay M Mehta

Managing Director

M S Gilotra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M L Tandon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bimal Thakkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemnabh Khatau

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Venkatesh Mysore

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Juhi Chawla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhagyam Ramani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M N Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K N Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V R Mohnot

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M N Sarma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashwani Kumar

Nominee (GIIC)

Rahul B Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1973, as Cement Corporation of Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) was promoted by GIIC and the Mehta group. The company got its present name in Jan.94.GSCL undertook a project to manufacture 1 mtpa of portland cement on 344 hectares land obtained at Junagadh district, Gujarat. The mining lease of 254 hectares is awaited. GSCL is a sick company registered with the BIFR since Jul.90.Due to differences between the two promoters and the following prolonged litigation, GIIC decided to disinvest part of its holding in GSCL, in favour of the Mehtas. The Mehta group with a 38% equity stake, now exercises control over the company.GSCL came out with its first rights issue in Jan.90, followed by a second one in Jul.94 to pay off loans, add balancing equipment and raise its capacity from 1 mtpa to 1.2 mtpa. This increased the equity to Rs 119.08 cr.GSCL has been awarded the coveted Certificate under ISO-9002 by TUV Private Ltd., a subsidiary of RWTUV of Germany for excellence in quality management.Over the last three years, GSCL has been showing signs of recovery, with higher capacity utilisation each year. GSCL received a Certificate of Merit for 95-96 from CAPEXIL for its export performance.The company is also planning to install a captive power plant, construct a captive jetty close to the plant along with other modernisation jobs in its plant.The company is planning to go for moderni
