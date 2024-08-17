Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹32.9
Prev. Close₹33.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.87
Day's High₹33.35
Day's Low₹32.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹53.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)295.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
89.31
88.25
88.13
86.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
385.9
366.73
325.58
291.53
Net Worth
475.21
454.98
413.71
378.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
703.44
565.69
584.75
536.34
yoy growth (%)
24.35
-3.25
9.02
23.47
Raw materials
-91.58
-104.37
-85.01
-91.63
As % of sales
13.02
18.45
14.53
17.08
Employee costs
-45.1
-43.15
-42.24
-35.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.86
48.66
64.88
31.9
Depreciation
-10.44
-10.56
-10.79
-9.5
Tax paid
-10.69
-18.11
-22.47
1.35
Working capital
26.59
44.33
48.97
10.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.35
-3.25
9.02
23.47
Op profit growth
-30.5
-28.25
134.31
-200.58
EBIT growth
-34.53
-25.09
104.69
-214.37
Net profit growth
-33.99
-27.96
27.5
-203.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
565.69
584.76
563.24
554.56
492.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
18.21
58.31
Net Sales
565.69
584.76
563.24
536.35
434.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.76
7.55
15.9
17.03
6.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M N Mehta
Executive Vice Chairman
Jay M Mehta
Managing Director
M S Gilotra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M L Tandon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bimal Thakkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemnabh Khatau
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Venkatesh Mysore
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Juhi Chawla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhagyam Ramani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M N Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K N Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V R Mohnot
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M N Sarma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashwani Kumar
Nominee (GIIC)
Rahul B Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in 1973, as Cement Corporation of Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) was promoted by GIIC and the Mehta group. The company got its present name in Jan.94.GSCL undertook a project to manufacture 1 mtpa of portland cement on 344 hectares land obtained at Junagadh district, Gujarat. The mining lease of 254 hectares is awaited. GSCL is a sick company registered with the BIFR since Jul.90.Due to differences between the two promoters and the following prolonged litigation, GIIC decided to disinvest part of its holding in GSCL, in favour of the Mehtas. The Mehta group with a 38% equity stake, now exercises control over the company.GSCL came out with its first rights issue in Jan.90, followed by a second one in Jul.94 to pay off loans, add balancing equipment and raise its capacity from 1 mtpa to 1.2 mtpa. This increased the equity to Rs 119.08 cr.GSCL has been awarded the coveted Certificate under ISO-9002 by TUV Private Ltd., a subsidiary of RWTUV of Germany for excellence in quality management.Over the last three years, GSCL has been showing signs of recovery, with higher capacity utilisation each year. GSCL received a Certificate of Merit for 95-96 from CAPEXIL for its export performance.The company is also planning to install a captive power plant, construct a captive jetty close to the plant along with other modernisation jobs in its plant.The company is planning to go for moderni
Read More
